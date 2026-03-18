Aadu 3 Releases Today: Cast, Story, Plot, Box Office Collection Prediction Day 1; Jayasurya’s Latest Malayalam Film Crosses Rs 1.78 Crore Advance Booking
Jayasurya’s much-awaited Malayalam film Aadu 3 is set to release in theaters worldwide on March 19, generating strong buzz among fans and at the box office. The film has already crossed Rs 1.78 crore in advance booking, indicating a promising Day 1 box office collection. Here’s a deep dive into Aadu 3 release date, cast, story, plot, box office collection day 1, and advance bookings.
Aadu 3 Advance Booking
According to reports, Aadu 3 has earned over 1.78 crore through advance bookings with the figures based on nearly 1,230 shows across Kerala. Aadu 3 movie ticket sales have also surpassed the one lakh mark during the early booking phase.
Aadu 3 Cast
Aadu 3 cast members are Jayasurya, Vinayakan, Saiju Kurup, Vijay Babu, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Bhagath Manuel.
Aadu 3 Story
The official synopsis of Aadu 3 describes the plot as “A story that unfolds across two parallel timelines, past and present, where Shaji Pappan and his gang appear in different roles. As secrets surface and powerful enemies emerge in both eras, the gang is drawn into high-stakes confrontations.”
Aadu 3 Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction
According to reports, Aadu 3 has crossed the 100k ticket mark in advance sales, claiming 8th position in the top Malayalam ticket pre-sales for the 2024-25 list.