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  • Bollywood Actresses in Hollywood: Bold and Intimate Roles That Made Headlines

Bollywood Actresses in Hollywood: Bold and Intimate Roles That Made Headlines

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas taking on high-profile action and romantic scenes in Quantico and Baywatch, to Deepika Padukone showcasing on-screen chemistry in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, several Indian stars have embraced more daring roles internationally. Freida Pinto stood out with emotionally intense and bold performances in films like Trishna, while Mallika Sherawat gained attention for her uninhibited roles in global projects.

Together, these actresses have expanded their range beyond traditional boundaries, reflecting changing narratives and greater creative freedom in global cinema.

Published By: Published: March 25, 2026 12:59:09 IST
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Baywatch scene featuring Priyanka Chopra in a bold outfit during an intense moment
1/4

Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Look in Baywatch Scene

A striking scene inspired by Baywatch where Priyanka Chopra showcases a confident and bold persona, reflecting her transition into international roles with strong screen presence.

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xXx: Return of Xander Cage scene featuring Deepika Padukone with co-star in a beach setting
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Deepika Padukone Chemistry in xXx Return of Xander Cage

Deepika Padukone shares strong on-screen chemistry in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, marking her Hollywood debut with a mix of action and glamour.

Trishna emotional scene featuring Freida Pinto in a dramatic setting
3/4

Freida Pinto’s Intense Scene in Trishna

A visually intense moment inspired by Trishna, where Freida Pinto delivers a deeply emotional and layered performance in an internationally acclaimed role.

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Mallika Sherawat in a bold and intimate scene from Sneak Peek: Politics of Love
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Mallika Sherawat Bold Scene in Hollywood Movie Sneak Peek: Politics of Love

Mallika Sherawat gained global attention for her fearless and uninhibited roles, representing a bold shift for Bollywood actresses in international cinema.

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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