Bollywood Actresses in Hollywood: Bold and Intimate Roles That Made Headlines

From Priyanka Chopra Jonas taking on high-profile action and romantic scenes in Quantico and Baywatch, to Deepika Padukone showcasing on-screen chemistry in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, several Indian stars have embraced more daring roles internationally. Freida Pinto stood out with emotionally intense and bold performances in films like Trishna, while Mallika Sherawat gained attention for her uninhibited roles in global projects.

Together, these actresses have expanded their range beyond traditional boundaries, reflecting changing narratives and greater creative freedom in global cinema.