Bollywood Actresses in Hollywood: Bold and Intimate Roles That Made Headlines
From Priyanka Chopra Jonas taking on high-profile action and romantic scenes in Quantico and Baywatch, to Deepika Padukone showcasing on-screen chemistry in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, several Indian stars have embraced more daring roles internationally. Freida Pinto stood out with emotionally intense and bold performances in films like Trishna, while Mallika Sherawat gained attention for her uninhibited roles in global projects.
Together, these actresses have expanded their range beyond traditional boundaries, reflecting changing narratives and greater creative freedom in global cinema.
Priyanka Chopra’s Bold Look in Baywatch Scene
A striking scene inspired by Baywatch where Priyanka Chopra showcases a confident and bold persona, reflecting her transition into international roles with strong screen presence.
Deepika Padukone Chemistry in xXx Return of Xander Cage
Deepika Padukone shares strong on-screen chemistry in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, marking her Hollywood debut with a mix of action and glamour.
Freida Pinto’s Intense Scene in Trishna
A visually intense moment inspired by Trishna, where Freida Pinto delivers a deeply emotional and layered performance in an internationally acclaimed role.
Mallika Sherawat Bold Scene in Hollywood Movie Sneak Peek: Politics of Love
Mallika Sherawat gained global attention for her fearless and uninhibited roles, representing a bold shift for Bollywood actresses in international cinema.