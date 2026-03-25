Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya Baby Shower Pics Go Viral, Couple Prepares For Parenthood After 10 Years of Marriage | See Photos, Rituals and Celebrations
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya baby shower pics: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are winning hearts after sharing pictures from their baby shower celebration. The couple, who are expecting their first child, celebrated the special moment with close friends and family. The intimate ceremony featured traditional rituals, emotional moments and joyful celebrations. Photos and videos from the baby shower have gone viral across social media platforms.
Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Baby Shower
The baby shower was a surprise planned by close friends at home. The ceremony was intimate, attended by family and close circle only. The couple performed traditional rituals during the celebration. It marked a special milestone as they prepare for parenthood
Baby Shower Pictures Go Viral
Divyanka shared photos and reels on Instagram, capturing emotional moments. Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages. The pictures highlight love, bonding, and celebration. Her glowing maternity look also grabbed attention online.
Divyanka-Vijay Celebration
Divyanka wore a maroon anarkali outfit, flaunting her baby bump. Vivek Dahiya stood by her side, supporting her throughout the rituals. The couple wore “Mom-to-be” and “Dad-to-be” sashes. Cakes, decor, and games added to the joyful vibe of the event.
Divyanka-Vivek Parenthood Journey
The couple tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They are now expecting their first child after a decade of marriage. Divyanka kept her pregnancy private for several months before announcing it. Fans are excited as the couple enters a new phase of life.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information and social media posts. Details regarding personal events and timelines may vary as per official updates shared by the individuals.