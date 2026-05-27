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  • From Diljit Dosanjh To Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood Stars Who Landed In Trouble With FWICE Before Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Controversy

From Diljit Dosanjh To Kartik Aaryan: Bollywood Stars Who Landed In Trouble With FWICE Before Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 Controversy

Before Ranveer Singh’s recent controversy, a bunch of well-known Bollywood names ended up in trouble with the FWICE, or so it seems. You know, stuff like breaking strikes and even a few political tiffs all of that led to major headaches for these six stars; they hit the federation with a lot of trouble, no lie.

Published By: Published: May 27, 2026 14:22:21 IST
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Chunky Panday
1/6
Chunky Panday

Chunky Panday

During a massive 1986 industry-wide strike protesting government theater taxes, he defied the union by continuing to shoot his debut film. Because top stars on set were too big to target, FWICE banned the newcomer for a week until he issued an official apology.

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Mika Singh
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Mika Singh

Mika Singh

He faced a strict non-cooperation directive in 2019 for performing at a high-profile wedding in Karachi, Pakistan, during a time of severe cross-border political tensions. The federation only lifted the ban after he held a press conference and presented a formal apology to the body.

Diljit Dosanjh
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Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh

FWICE issued a directive against him for starring alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, forcing the movie to skip its Indian release. The film body even pressured producers to drop him from Border 2 until top studio executives stepped in to negotiate a temporary waiver.

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Gauahar Khan
4/6
Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan

In 2021, the federation slapped her with a two-month non-cooperation notice for allegedly violating strict COVID-19 institutional quarantine rules. FWICE took a hard stance because she reportedly stepped out to shoot for a project after testing positive, which they stated endangered the entire crew.

Kartik Aaryan
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Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan

He faced intense friction and boycott calls from internal affiliate bodies in 2021 after abruptly exiting Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 mid-production. He also drew FWICE's ire for a Texas event hosted by a Pakistani-owned venue, though his team quickly clarified he was never associated with it.

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Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan
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Fawad Khan & Mahira Khan

Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan

Following the 2016 Uri terror attacks, FWICE enforced a blanket, indefinite ban on all Pakistani talent and crew working in Indian entertainment. This sudden decision immediately halted the flourishing Bollywood careers of both actors, disrupting major movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Raees.

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Before Ranveer Singh’s latest controversy, several Bollywood celebrities reportedly clashed with FWICE over strike violations, political remarks, and industry disputes. From public backlash to professional hurdles, these six stars faced major controversies involving the film workers’ federation.

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