Kara Tamil Movie: Box Office Collection Day 3, Review, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Dhanush’s Latest Tamil Movie

Kara Tamil Movie: Story

Dhanush plays the role of Karasaami who works as a thief until he abandons his family to marry Malli who is portrayed by Mamitha Baiju. The couple works at a small hotel in Renigunta, Andhra Pradesh, to earn a living, but Karasaami is unhappy with how little they have.



He goes back to his father, Kandhasaamy, played by K. S. Ravikumar, hoping for financial help. He discovers that his father has become trapped in a cycle of debt because he took out a bank loan. The banks exploit poor farmers according to Karasaami, which leads him to plan a bank robbery. The rest of the story shows his attempts to carry out these robberies.