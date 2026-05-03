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  • Kara Tamil Movie: Box Office Collection Day 3, Review, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Dhanush’s Latest Tamil Movie

Kara Tamil Movie: Box Office Collection Day 3, Review, Cast, Story, Plot- Everything About Dhanush’s Latest Tamil Movie

Kara Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush’s first release of the year, Kara has now been in the theatres for three days but it still appears to be falling short of expectations. The Tamil heist-action thriller opened at Rs 6.20 crore on Thursday, April 30 and witnessed a slight jump on day three. Here’s a deep dive into Kara Tamil movie box office collection, review, cast, story, plot, and more. 

Published By: Published: May 3, 2026 09:27:44 IST
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Kara Tamil Movie: Box Office Collection Day 3
1/4
kara tamil movie box office collection

Kara Tamil Movie: Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sanilk, Kara earned Rs 5.20 crore on day 3 with 25.1% occupancy which marked their total net collection to Rs 21.28 crore.

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Kara Tamil Movie: Review
2/4

Kara Tamil Movie: Review

The best thing about Kara is that it stays true to its main theme from start to finish without going off track. Even in simple scenes, it keeps you engaged because the story remains clear and focused.

Kara Tamil Movie: Story
3/4

Kara Tamil Movie: Story

Dhanush plays the role of Karasaami who works as a thief until he abandons his family to marry Malli who is portrayed by Mamitha Baiju. The couple works at a small hotel in Renigunta, Andhra Pradesh, to earn a living, but Karasaami is unhappy with how little they have.

He goes back to his father, Kandhasaamy, played by K. S. Ravikumar, hoping for financial help. He discovers that his father has become trapped in a cycle of debt because he took out a bank loan. The banks exploit poor farmers according to Karasaami, which leads him to plan a bank robbery. The rest of the story shows his attempts to carry out these robberies.

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Kara Tamil Movie: Cast
4/4

Kara Tamil Movie: Cast

Kara cast members include Dhanush, Mamitha Baiju, K.S. Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Pandiarajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, M.S. Baskar, Sreeja Ravi & Others.

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