Karuppu TRAILER Out: Suriya’s Tamil Thriller Release Date, Cast, Plot & Advance Booking Details Inside

Karuppu Movie Release Date: Tamil superstar Suriya is set to return to the big screen with the highly awaited fantasy action drama Karuppu. The film directed by RJ Balaji has already created a huge buzz on to the internet after its dramatic teaser, stunning visual and the star cast captured the fans’ attention. We have covered all you need to know about Karuppu from the trailer and release date, advance booking, cast, plot, etc.