Karuppu TRAILER Out: Suriya’s Tamil Thriller Release Date, Cast, Plot & Advance Booking Details Inside
Karuppu Movie Release Date: Tamil superstar Suriya is set to return to the big screen with the highly awaited fantasy action drama Karuppu. The film directed by RJ Balaji has already created a huge buzz on to the internet after its dramatic teaser, stunning visual and the star cast captured the fans’ attention. We have covered all you need to know about Karuppu from the trailer and release date, advance booking, cast, plot, etc.
Karuppu Trailer
The official teaser of Karuppu showcased Suriya in a powerful lawyer-avatar packed with action, fantasy, and mass moments. Fans especially loved the nostalgic “watermelon scene” reference from Ghajini.
Karuppu Movie Release Date
Karuppu is officially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 14 May 2026. The makers confirmed the date after dismissing rumors regarding possible delays.
Karuppu Booking
Advance booking for Karuppu has started on multiple ticketing platforms such as BookMyShow and District ahead of its grand release. The fantasy action entertainer is already generating strong buzz among Tamil cinema fans.
Karuppu Cast
The film stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles alongside RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu.
Karuppu Story
Set in a corrupt society where justice fails, Karuppu follows a mysterious guardian with extraordinary powers who rises to protect innocent people through action-packed and emotional battles.
Disclaimer
The information provided in this article is based on publicly available reports, promotional material, trailers, and media updates related to Karuppu. Release dates, booking details, cast information, and storyline elements may change depending on official announcements from the filmmakers or production team.