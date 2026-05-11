Money Heist Season 6: Release Date, Time, Story, Cast, Plot- Is Professor Coming Back for Another Heist on Netflix?
Almost five years after Money Heist ended with its dramatic finale, Netflix has officially announced that the popular franchise is returning with a new expansion. Since the news broke of Money Heist Season 6, fans have been wondering one big thing- will the Professor return once again? Here’s a deep dive into Is Money Heist Season 6 coming?- release date, time, streaming platform, cast, story, and plot.
Money Heist Season 6 Release Date
Yes, Netflix has officially confirmed that the Money Heist universe will continue even after Berlin Season 2. The streaming platform recently shared the big update, bringing back excitement among fans across the world for one of Netflix’s biggest international hit franchises.
Money Heist Season 6 Release Time
Netflix also shared a teaser confirming that the Money Heist universe will continue after Berlin Season 2.
Money Heist Season 6 Cast
Netflix has not officially confirmed if Professor is coming in the new season of Money Heist but fans believe the teaser hints at a continuation connected to the original story.
Money Heist Season 6 Story
Money Heist Season 6 teaser showed iconic scenes from the Royal Mint and Bank of Spain robberies and ended with the line, “The revolution never ends.” After watching it, many fans feel that the original story might not be over yet. The last scene reportedly shows a hidden gold bar being discovered, hinting that there could still be some unfinished story linked to the original gang, according to a report by What’s on Netflix.