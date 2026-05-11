Money Heist Season 6: Release Date, Time, Story, Cast, Plot- Is Professor Coming Back for Another Heist on Netflix?

Money Heist Season 6 Story

Money Heist Season 6 teaser showed iconic scenes from the Royal Mint and Bank of Spain robberies and ended with the line, “The revolution never ends.” After watching it, many fans feel that the original story might not be over yet. The last scene reportedly shows a hidden gold bar being discovered, hinting that there could still be some unfinished story linked to the original gang, according to a report by What’s on Netflix.