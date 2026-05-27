South OTT Releases This Week (25 to 31 May, 2026): 9 Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada Films Streaming On JioHotstar, Prime Video, SunNXT And More
South cinema is closing out May 2026 with a packed slate of OTT releases across the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industries. From Dhanush’s intense period crime drama Kara to Antony Varghese Pepe’s gritty survival thriller Kattalan, audiences have a wide mix of action, comedy, horror, and family entertainers to explore this week.
Kara
Release Date: May 28, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Kara is one of the biggest Tamil OTT releases this week. Starring Dhanush, the period crime drama is set during the 1991 Gulf War crisis and explores survival, corruption, and family struggles in rural Tamil Nadu.
Brothers and Sisters
Release Date: May 27, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Brothers and Sisters is a Tamil family comedy-drama that revolves around four siblings trying to protect their mother after discovering their father’s secret affair.
Leader
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Leader is a Tamil spy action thriller starring Legend Saravanan in the role of an undercover agent disguised as a mechanic.
Jetlee
Release Date: May 25, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Jetlee is a Telugu action comedy filled with confusion, suspense, and hilarious misunderstandings.
Cousins and Kalyanams
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cousins and Kalyanams is a Malayalam romantic comedy that explores friendship, relationships, and adulthood through the lives of young cousins growing up together in Kerala. The film blends humor, emotions, and relatable family moments.
Sukhamano Sukhamann
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Prime Video
This Malayalam fantasy comedy-drama features Mathew Thomas as an ambulance driver who is haunted by visions of the people he carried to the afterlife.
Faces
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: SunNXT
Told through Nithya’s perspective, Faces follows her struggle after a fire accident at home. As she recovers, she begins seeing the face of her missing boyfriend, Michael, in every man she meets. Her search for answers slowly reveals what happened to Michael while forcing her to confront the darkness within her own mind.
SPA
Release Date: May 28, 2026
OTT Platform: ManoramaMAX
SPA follows the intertwined lives of people connected to La Paradise, an urban massage therapy center. It centers on Mathan, a man struggling to distinguish between the reality of love and its fictionalized ideals.