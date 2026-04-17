South OTT Releases This Week (April 20–26): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, SunNXT & More

.The South OTT space is packed with exciting new releases between April 20 and 26, 2026, offering a mix of action, drama, and thrillers across major streaming platforms. Viewers can explore fresh content in Telugu, Malayalam, and other regional languages, with each title bringing a unique storyline and strong performances. Platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and SunNXT continue to expand their libraries with diverse content. Whether you prefer intense thrillers or emotional dramas, this week’s lineup has something engaging for everyone.