South OTT Releases This Week (April 20–26): New Movies and Shows on Netflix, JioHotstar, SunNXT & More
.The South OTT space is packed with exciting new releases between April 20 and 26, 2026, offering a mix of action, drama, and thrillers across major streaming platforms. Viewers can explore fresh content in Telugu, Malayalam, and other regional languages, with each title bringing a unique storyline and strong performances. Platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and SunNXT continue to expand their libraries with diverse content. Whether you prefer intense thrillers or emotional dramas, this week’s lineup has something engaging for everyone.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Ustaad Bhagat Singh is a high-energy Telugu action entertainer that promises mass appeal and powerful performances. Packed with intense sequences and strong screen presence, the film is expected to attract fans of commercial cinema. It brings a blend of action, drama, and larger-than-life storytelling that defines mainstream South films. Viewers who enjoy fast-paced narratives and hero-driven plots will find this release worth watching.
Type: Action
Where to Watch: JioHotstar
Aa Gang Repu 3
Aa Gang Repu 3 continues its crime thriller journey with a darker and more gripping storyline. The series dives deeper into crime, suspense, and unexpected twists that keep viewers hooked till the end. With intense characters and layered storytelling, it appeals to fans of investigative dramas and suspense-driven plots. The latest installment raises the stakes and adds more depth to the narrative.
Type: Crime / Thriller Series
Where to Watch: Netflix
Pochamma
Pochamma offers a grounded and emotional narrative rooted in rural life and cultural themes. The film focuses on human relationships and social realities, making it a strong pick for viewers who appreciate meaningful storytelling. Its simple yet impactful approach highlights everyday struggles and emotional depth, creating a relatable viewing experience.
Type: Drama
Where to Watch: SunNXT
Maa Inti Katha
Maa Inti Katha is a family drama that explores relationships, emotions, and everyday life situations. The film brings a heartfelt narrative that resonates with audiences looking for relatable and warm storytelling. With a focus on family bonds and personal struggles, it delivers a simple yet engaging cinematic experience.
Type: Family Drama
Where to Watch: Netflix
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu is a Malayalam thriller that adds suspense and mystery to this week’s OTT lineup. The film revolves around intriguing events and unexpected twists, keeping viewers engaged throughout. Its intense narrative and gripping pace make it a strong choice for fans of thriller genres.
Type: Thriller
Where to Watch: JioHotstar