Top 5 New Generation Anime Recommendations on Crunchyroll
Anime has entered a new era, often referred to as the “new generation,” where storytelling, animation quality, and creativity have reached unprecedented levels. Unlike earlier phases, modern anime blends stunning visuals with deeper, more experimental narratives that appeal to a global audience. From dark psychological dramas to high-energy action series, this new wave reflects changing viewer tastes and advancements in animation technology. As a result, several fresh titles have emerged, capturing attention worldwide and redefining what anime can achieve. This list highlights the top six new-generation anime that stand out for their originality, impact, and popularity in today’s rapidly evolving anime landscape.
Sakamoto Days
Sakamoto Days follows a legendary former hitman who retires to live a peaceful family life, but is constantly pulled back into action as his past catches up with him. This anime genre is Action, comedy, with a IMDB rating of 7.5/10
Takopi’s Original Sin
Takopi’s Original Sin is a dark psychological story about a cheerful alien who comes to Earth to spread happiness but becomes entangled in a troubled girl’s life, leading to tragic and emotionally intense consequences. This anime genre is Psychological, drama with a IMDB rating of 8.7/10
Lazarus
A special task force races against time to stop a deadly drug that threatens to wipe out humanity. This anime genre is Sci-fi, action, cyberpunk with a IMDB rating of 7.0/10
The Summer Hikaru Died
A boy discovers his best friend is no longer human, leading to a chilling and emotional horror story. This anime genre is Horror, mystery, psychological with a IMDB rating of (its not widely rated yet because it's a new anime)
Apocalypse Hotel
In a world where humans have vanished, robots continue running a hotel, exploring themes of loneliness and purpose. This anime genre is Sci-fi, slice of life with a IMDB rating of (not widely rated yet)