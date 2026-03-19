Who is ‘Bade Sahab’ In Dhurandhar 2? Yami Gautam’s Special Appearance, Lead Cast, Story & Public Review of The Blockbuster Film Revealed

Dhurandhar 2 cast: The biggest mystery of Dhurandhar 2 has finally grabbed everyone’s attention… who exactly is ‘Bade Sahab’? Fans are going crazy trying to decode the shocking twist. From a secret cameo to a hidden mastermind, the film keeps dropping hints, but the final reveal of Bade Sahab is something no one saw coming. With a star-studded cast, intense storyline, and high-octane action, Dhurandhar 2 is already being called a blockbuster entertainer with major twists. If you’re planning to watch the film or already have, here’s a complete breakdown of Bade Sahab’s identioty, cast, story and what the public is saying about this much talked-about movie.