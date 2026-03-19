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  • Who is ‘Bade Sahab’ In Dhurandhar 2? Yami Gautam’s Special Appearance, Lead Cast, Story & Public Review of The Blockbuster Film Revealed

Who is ‘Bade Sahab’ In Dhurandhar 2? Yami Gautam’s Special Appearance, Lead Cast, Story & Public Review of The Blockbuster Film Revealed

Dhurandhar 2 cast: The biggest mystery of Dhurandhar 2 has finally grabbed everyone’s attention… who exactly is ‘Bade Sahab’? Fans are going crazy trying to decode the shocking twist. From a secret cameo to a hidden mastermind, the film keeps dropping hints, but the final reveal of Bade Sahab is something no one saw coming. With a star-studded cast, intense storyline, and high-octane action, Dhurandhar 2 is already being called a blockbuster entertainer with major twists. If you’re planning to watch the film or already have, here’s a complete breakdown of Bade Sahab’s identioty, cast, story and what the public is saying about this much talked-about movie. 

Published By: Published: March 19, 2026 13:47:26 IST
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Who is 'Bade Sahab' In Dhurandhar 2?
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Who is 'Bade Sahab' In Dhurandhar 2? Yami Gautam's Special Appearance, Lead Cast, Story & Public Review of The Blockbuster Film Revealed

Who is 'Bade Sahab' In Dhurandhar 2?

The biggest mystery of the film is finally solved- Bade Sahab is played by Danish Iqbal. His character is inspired by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, adding a real-world connection. The makers kept his identity secret for months to maintain suspense. The reveal comes as a major twist and turning point in the story.

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Dhurandhar 2 Yami Gautam Special Appearance
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YAMI GAUTAM IN DHURANDHAR 2

Dhurandhar 2 Yami Gautam Special Appearance

Yami Gautam appears in a special cameo role in the film. Her role is short but important to the storyline and mission. Fans have connected her appearance to a spy or intelligence angle.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast
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Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Ranveer Singh leads the film as the main spy character. R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Rampal play key roles. Danish Iqbal plays the powerful antagonist “Bade Sahab”. The film features a strong ensemble cast with intense performances.

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Dhurandhar 2 Story
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Dhurandhar 2 Story

The story continues a high-stakes spy and counter-terrorism mission. It focuses on tracking and confronting a dangerous underworld mastermind (Bade Sahab). Themes include revenge, patriotism, and global espionage.

Dhurandhar 2 Reviews
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Dhurandhar 2 Reviews

The film has created massive buzz, especially after the Bade Sahab reveal. Danish Iqbal’s performance is being praised for its intensity and realism. Audiences are loving the twists, action, and gripping storyline. Many are calling it a blockbuster with a powerful villain arc.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information provided about Dhurandhar 2, including details about “Bade Sahab,” cast, story, and reviews, is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and early audience reactions. Some details may be subject to change or vary after the official release or further updates from the makers. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not claim complete accuracy.

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