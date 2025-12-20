LIVE TV
  Ex-US President In 'Hot Tub': Bill Clinton's Epstein Files Mess Gets Worse

Ex-US President In ‘Hot Tub’: Bill Clinton’s Epstein Files Mess Gets Worse

Jeffrey Epstein: Former US President Bill Clinton appeared frequently in the first set of Jeffrey Epstein investigation files released by the Justice Department on Friday, as the White House worked to shift attention away from President Donald Trump in the closely watched document dump.

Published By: Published: December 20, 2025 09:55:20 IST
Clinton Dominates First Epstein File Release
1/9
Clinton Dominates First Epstein File Release (Pic Credits: X)

Clinton Dominates First Epstein File Release

Former US President Bill Clinton appears repeatedly in the initial batch of Epstein-related documents made public by the Justice Department, with multiple photographs included among thousands of pages.

Private Jet Photo Draws Attention
2/9
Private Jet Photo Draws Attention (Via X)

Private Jet Photo Draws Attention

One image shows Clinton aboard a private plane, seated with a woman whose face has been redacted. The files provide no details on when or where the photo was taken.

Poolside Image With Maxwell
3/9
Poolside Image With Maxwell (Pic Credits: X)

Poolside Image With Maxwell

Another photograph features Clinton in a swimming pool alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate, and a third individual whose identity has been concealed.

Hot Tub Photo Included In Files
4/9
Hot Tub Photo Included In Files (Via X)

Hot Tub Photo Included In Files

The document release also contains a picture of Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose face has been redacted, again without any accompanying context.

White House Highlights Clinton Images
5/9
White House Highlights Clinton Images (Pic Credits: X)

White House Highlights Clinton Images

After the release, White House officials shared the photos online, as the administration sought to shift attention away from President Donald Trump’s limited mentions in the files.

Clinton Camp Pushes Back
6/9
Clinton Camp Pushes Back (Via X)

Clinton Camp Pushes Back

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña said the investigation “isn’t about Bill Clinton,” stressing that the former president cut ties with Epstein before his crimes became public.

Republicans Renew Pressure on Clintons
7/9
Republicans Renew Pressure on Clintons (Pic Credits: X)

Republicans Renew Pressure on Clintons

House Republicans have intensified scrutiny, demanding in-person testimony from Bill and Hillary Clinton and warning of possible contempt proceedings if they refuse.

Long-Documented Epstein Ties Resurface
8/9
Long-Documented Epstein Ties Resurface (Pic Credits: X)

Long-Documented Epstein Ties Resurface

Visitor logs and flight records show Epstein visited the White House during Clinton’s presidency and later assisted with Clinton-linked philanthropy, including flights on Epstein’s jet after Clinton left office.

Disclaimer
9/9

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

