Ex-US President In ‘Hot Tub’: Bill Clinton’s Epstein Files Mess Gets Worse
Jeffrey Epstein: Former US President Bill Clinton appeared frequently in the first set of Jeffrey Epstein investigation files released by the Justice Department on Friday, as the White House worked to shift attention away from President Donald Trump in the closely watched document dump.
Clinton Dominates First Epstein File Release
Former US President Bill Clinton appears repeatedly in the initial batch of Epstein-related documents made public by the Justice Department, with multiple photographs included among thousands of pages.
Private Jet Photo Draws Attention
One image shows Clinton aboard a private plane, seated with a woman whose face has been redacted. The files provide no details on when or where the photo was taken.
Poolside Image With Maxwell
Another photograph features Clinton in a swimming pool alongside Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate, and a third individual whose identity has been concealed.
Hot Tub Photo Included In Files
The document release also contains a picture of Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose face has been redacted, again without any accompanying context.
White House Highlights Clinton Images
After the release, White House officials shared the photos online, as the administration sought to shift attention away from President Donald Trump’s limited mentions in the files.
Clinton Camp Pushes Back
Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña said the investigation “isn’t about Bill Clinton,” stressing that the former president cut ties with Epstein before his crimes became public.
Republicans Renew Pressure on Clintons
House Republicans have intensified scrutiny, demanding in-person testimony from Bill and Hillary Clinton and warning of possible contempt proceedings if they refuse.
Long-Documented Epstein Ties Resurface
Visitor logs and flight records show Epstein visited the White House during Clinton’s presidency and later assisted with Clinton-linked philanthropy, including flights on Epstein’s jet after Clinton left office.
Disclaimer
This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.