10 Eid al-Adha 2026 Suit Ideas Inspired By Pakistani Actresses Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir And More

Eid al-Adha is the ideal occasion to adorn yourself in lovely ethnic dresses that are elegant and festive. The day is expected to be marked on May 28 this year. Speaking of Eid al-Adha, Pakistani actresses have always been known for their elegance when it comes to their traditional style. From heavy embroidery on shararas to pastel-coloured anarkalis, they never fail to impress the fashionistas. Here are some inspirational suit outfit ideas that will help you look glamorous this Eid 2026.