10 Eid al-Adha 2026 Suit Ideas Inspired By Pakistani Actresses Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir And More
Eid al-Adha is the ideal occasion to adorn yourself in lovely ethnic dresses that are elegant and festive. The day is expected to be marked on May 28 this year. Speaking of Eid al-Adha, Pakistani actresses have always been known for their elegance when it comes to their traditional style. From heavy embroidery on shararas to pastel-coloured anarkalis, they never fail to impress the fashionistas. Here are some inspirational suit outfit ideas that will help you look glamorous this Eid 2026.
Mahira Khan – Pastel Embroidered Sharara Suit
Mahira Khan wore a pastel sharara suit that looked beautiful and festive. You should opt for a light-coloured suit, like light pink or light blue, along with embroidery
Hania Aamir – Floral Anarkali
Hania Aamir is seen wearing a beautiful floral anarkali that perfectly suits any daytime Eid celebration. A flowing floral anarkali paired with minimal makeup and traditional bangles can give a refreshing festive style.
Sajal Aly - White Chikankari Suit
Sajal Aly’s classy white ethnic outfits are always timeless. A traditional white chikankari outfit accessorised with pearl earrings and a dupatta is an excellent choice to look graceful and refined for the Eid occasion.
Ayeza Khan - Thick Velvet Suit
Ayeza Khan’s luxurious velvet suit is perfect for Eid night parties. The velvet in deep maroon or emerald green with golden embroidery gives an instant royal festive look.
Mawra Hocane – Simple Straight-Cut Suit
Mawra Hocane's subtle fashion is perfect for you if you like minimal ethnic looks. A classy Eid style with a pastel suit in a straight cut with light embroidery and nude makeup.
Iqra Aziz - Bright Punjabi Suit
Iqra Aziz is often spotted sporting bright ethnic colours. For a happy Eid celebration look, opt for a bright yellow or orange Punjabi suit with mirror work and colourful bangles.
Yumna Zaidi - Elegant Silk Suit
Yumna Zaidie's silk ethnic wear is typically rich-looking and sophisticated. A silk suit with light zari work and heavy earrings completes the perfect traditional family Eid lunch look.
Sanam Saeed – Monochrome Black Suit
Sanam Saeed's sophisticated monochromatic look is great for contemporary ethnic style. Her black embroidered Anarkali with minimal hair styling and silver jewellery makes an assertive Eid party look.
Mehwish Hayat - Glamorous Palazzo Suit
Mehwish Hayat's festival appearances are incomplete without stylish palazzo suits. The heavily embroidered kurta with broad palazzo pants is perfect for Eid.
Sarah Khan - Soft Organza Suit
Sarah Khan's dreamy organza suits are great for a sophisticated Eid look. A pastel organza suit with subtle embroidery and soft makeup makes you look elegant.