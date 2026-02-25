LIVE TV
  Friday OTT Releases This Week (27 February, 2026): New Movies & Web Series To Watch This Weekend | Latest Releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More

Friday OTT Releases This Week (27 February, 2026): New Movies & Web Series To Watch This Weekend | Latest Releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More

This Friday’s OTT lineup is stacked with binge-worthy premieres, bringing thrillers, true stories and monster action to your screens. From high-speed Formula 1 drama to a chilling psychological mystery, the new releases promise edge-of-the-seat entertainment. A gripping courtroom story and a gritty crime thriller add serious suspense to the weekend watchlist. 

Published: February 25, 2026 17:16:45 IST
Friday OTT Releases- 27 February, 2026
1/7
Friday OTT Releases This Week (27 February, 2026): New Movies & Web Series To Watch This Weekend | Latest Releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More

Friday OTT Releases- 27 February, 2026

Here’s what’s streaming on 27 February 2026 and what deserves your watchlist first.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8 on Netflix
2/7

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8 on Netflix

Covers the dramatic 2025 F1 season. Highlights major team shake-ups and championship battles. Continues its behind-the-scenes storytelling style.

Secret Stories: Roslin on JioHotstar
3/7

Secret Stories: Roslin on JioHotstar

Malayalam psychological thriller about a teenage girl haunted by a mysterious stalker. Blends suspense with psychological fear elements. Focuses on perception, fear, and hidden danger.

Thadayam on ZEE5
4/7

Thadayam on ZEE5

Tamil crime thriller inspired by real border crimes from 1999. Follows a police investigation into serial killings. Offers gritty, realistic storytelling.

Accused on Netflix
5/7

Accused on Netflix

Psychological courtroom drama starring Konkona Sen Sharma. Explores the impact of allegations on personal life and relationships.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 on Apple TV+
6/7

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 on Apple TV+

Continues the MonsterVerse story with new Titan threats. Godzilla & Kong lore expands with a mysterious sea creature.

