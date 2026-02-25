Friday OTT Releases This Week (27 February, 2026): New Movies & Web Series To Watch This Weekend | Latest Releases on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 & More
This Friday’s OTT lineup is stacked with binge-worthy premieres, bringing thrillers, true stories and monster action to your screens. From high-speed Formula 1 drama to a chilling psychological mystery, the new releases promise edge-of-the-seat entertainment. A gripping courtroom story and a gritty crime thriller add serious suspense to the weekend watchlist.
Friday OTT Releases- 27 February, 2026
Here’s what’s streaming on 27 February 2026 and what deserves your watchlist first.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 8 on Netflix
Covers the dramatic 2025 F1 season. Highlights major team shake-ups and championship battles. Continues its behind-the-scenes storytelling style.
Secret Stories: Roslin on JioHotstar
Malayalam psychological thriller about a teenage girl haunted by a mysterious stalker. Blends suspense with psychological fear elements. Focuses on perception, fear, and hidden danger.
Thadayam on ZEE5
Tamil crime thriller inspired by real border crimes from 1999. Follows a police investigation into serial killings. Offers gritty, realistic storytelling.
Accused on Netflix
Psychological courtroom drama starring Konkona Sen Sharma. Explores the impact of allegations on personal life and relationships.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 on Apple TV+
Continues the MonsterVerse story with new Titan threats. Godzilla & Kong lore expands with a mysterious sea creature.
