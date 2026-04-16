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Home > Elections > ‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Abhishek Banerjee accused the Election Commission of India of acting as the BJP’s 'real trump card' in West Bengal, alleging bias and misuse of central agencies ahead of elections.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 16, 2026 12:05:31 IST

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‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

Abhishek Banerjee, the general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, attacked the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, referring to it as the “real trump card” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal. Banerjee took it to X, saying, “You are seriously mistaken if you believe that Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah, or Narendra Modi are the BJP’s trump cards in Bengal.” The Chief Election Commissioner is the BJP’s secret weapon. The Election Commission dutifully complies with directives from the BJP.

‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

He added that a number of security services have been stationed throughout the state to target individuals who are under the protection of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). “Hundreds of Central Forces companies have been stationed in Bengal; they would be far more helpful in Pahalgam, Delhi, Manipur, or Noida. They have now been deliberately told to target everyone who is protected by the Trinamool Congress, even my own family,” he continued. Banerjee expressed confidence in the TMC’s win in the upcoming Assembly elections and continued to attack the BJP. “Do as you please. You can target anyone you want. But keep in mind that you have only 19 days to spend in Bengal. Even an hour after the results are announced, those Gujarati babus who are telling our party workers to stay indoors today won’t be seen in Bengal. That is not a danger. That’s difficult,” he wrote. The arrest of I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel prompted Banerjee to accuse the BJP of “using agencies to threaten” earlier on Tuesday. He declared, “BJP is using agencies to threaten us, but these things will make us stronger,” during the internal party meeting. Elections for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in two stages on April 23 and 29. The results will be announced on May 4. The 2021 contest, in which the TMC won a resounding 213 seats, is followed by the next elections. But the current high-stakes conflict has been made possible by the BJP’s rise from a minor player to 77 seats in the previous cycle. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

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Tags: Abhishek BanerjeeAbhishek Banerjee ECIAssembly Elections 2026assemblyelectionwest bengal assembly electionwest bengal assembly election 2026West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 news

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‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
‘ECI Is The Real Trump Card…Obediently Follows Orders’: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee Slams Election Commission Of India Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026
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