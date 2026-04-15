‘Give Ram A Chance Once’: BJP Candidate Suvendu Adhikari’s Poila Baisakh Pitch Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections, Says ‘Thieves Ruled For 15 Years, Left For 35’

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and BJP candidate Suvendhu Adhikari took part in the “Prabhat Pheri” (early morning procession) in Nandigram on Wednesday amid the election frenzy as people celebrated the Bengali New Year Poila Baisakh.

What Did BJP Candidate Suvendu Adhikari Say?

Adhikari urged people to “give a Ram a chance” in the next Assembly elections after being greeted with garlands by a sizable audience in Nandigram. He made a jab at the TMC without naming them, stating that it is time for a change after 15 years of “thieves” governing the state.For fifteen years, thieves ruled. For 35 years, the Left was in power. Adhikari told reporters here, “Give ‘Ram’ a chance once.” A sizable throng greets BJP leader Smriti Zubin Irani as she waves to them from a car during a roadshow in Chuchura in Hoogly.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also held a rally in the constituency’s ward 35 in Beleghata, Kolkata, claiming that Mamata Banerjee is receiving a lot of support. “We are in Beleghata’s ward 35 right now. Everyone has left their houses to support Didi. “Mamata Banerjee is on the rise,” he remarked. Adhikari is scheduled to run in two seats, where he will face powerful members of the TMC. While Adhikari is fighting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur, he is defending Nandigram against TMC’s Pabitra Kar.

One of the most well-known figures in West Bengal politics, Suvendu Adhikari won the 2016 elections from Nandigram while running under the TMC’s banner. The Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the state’s most recent assembly election, which took place in eight parts in 2021, despite fierce competition from the BJP, which gained 77 seats. In the most recent state polls, neither Congress nor the Left Front received any votes. West Bengal will hold elections on April 23 and April 29, respectively, and then count the results on May 4.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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