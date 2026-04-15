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Home > Elections > ‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row

‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row

The battle for Tamil Nadu elections is intensifying as political parties ramp up their campaigns across the state. DK Shivakumar has exuded confidence, predicting a landslide win for the DMK-led alliance. Backing MK Stalin, he claimed the alliance could secure a two-thirds majority in the 234-seat Assembly.

DK Shivakumar predicts DMK alliance landslide in Tamil Nadu polls, backs Stalin, slams Centre on delimitation row. Photo: ANI.
DK Shivakumar predicts DMK alliance landslide in Tamil Nadu polls, backs Stalin, slams Centre on delimitation row. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 15, 2026 14:43:52 IST

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‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row

The Tamil Nadu elections are heating up with all parties involved in a heated campaign to woo voters. Congress leaders are confident that the party will make a comeback and win elections with a huge mandate. Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday claimed that the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will win a two-thirds majority in the 234-seat Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Shivakumar visited Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the DMK-Congress alliance. He said that the DMK has taken along all sections of the society and provided good welfare schemes.

“DMK and this alliance have taken along every section of the society. And they are all doing a very good job. In the last five years, the government has done a very good job. And we have given good guarantees and schemes for the welfare of the people. Prices are rising a lot. The income of the common man is decreasing due to the policies of the central government. Now, under Stalin’s leadership, I think there will be a cakewalk. With a two-thirds majority, DMK and its allies will win this election,” DK Shivakumar said.

DK Shivakumar Campaigns In Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar campaigned for Congress candidate Gopinath Palaniyappan from the Erode (East) Assembly constituency.

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When asked about the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and delimitation in the Lok Sabha, he asked the Centre to take each party into confidence. He said, “We are telling them to take every party into confidence and then do this. Let them call us and discuss it after the assembly elections are over. This is not a bill to help any political party. This is a bill to help the country and the women of this country.”

Congress, DMK Oppose Delimitation

Both Congress and the DMK have vehemently opposed the delimitation. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin termed the proposed amendment Bill by the Union government a “massive historic injustice” against Tamil Nadu and other southern states and called for black flag protests across the state.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women legislators, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha. The government is planning to implement the women’s reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.
According to sources, the government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.

While the seats in the Lok Sabha will witness a 50 per cent increase, the opposition parties have expressed concern as this increase will not be on a pro-rata basis for each state. The delimitation exercise, under Article 82 of the Constitution, is linked to the population of a constituency.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Wealth Declined: What Latest Affidavits Reveal About Dip In His Assets Ahead Of 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026congressdk shivkumardmkelection newsTamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026Tamil Nadu ElectionsTamil Nadu News

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‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row

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‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row

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‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row
‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row
‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row
‘Will Be A Cakewalk’: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar Predicts Two-Thirds Majority For Congress-DMK Alliance, Backs CM Stalin Amid Delimitation Row

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