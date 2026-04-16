CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026 Registration Begins at cbse.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Dates, and How to Apply Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education has opened the application window for private candidates to take the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examination 2026. The exam will be conducted in May to give students a chance to improve their marks or clear their pending subjects. The board has clarified that it will have the same syllabus and marking scheme as the main board exam taken earlier this year.

Which candidates can apply for CBSE Class 10 second exam 2026

According to CBSE, the following eligibility criteria have been laid out for private candidates: Students who appeared for the Class 10 main exam in 2026 can apply for improvement in up to three subjects.

Candidates from the 2024-25 academic year who were in the compartment category are eligible for the third chance option. Students who were eligible for the main exam this year but didn’t appear can also apply.

The application process is online-only and must be completed through the official CBSE website in the “Private Candidate” section.

What are CBSE 10th second exam 2026 application dates

The application process has been split into two phases. From April 16 (noon) to April 20, 2026 (midnight), candidates can apply without a late fee.

Those who missed it will have to pay a late fee, with the option to apply until April 21-22, 2026.

The CBSE has clarified that there will be no more acceptance of applications after the final deadline, under any circumstances.

How to apply for the CBSE Class 10 second exam 2026 online

The candidates are required to fill out the application form online from the official CBSE website. Candidates need to fill in personal and subject details and upload required documents such as a photograph and signature in the specified format.

The board has requested the candidates fill out their applications themselves so as to avoid mistakes.

Incorrect details or any variation in details may lead to rejection of the application. After application submission, candidates need to download a copy of the application form for future use.

What is the CBSE second exam 2026 syllabus and exam pattern

The CBSE Class 10 second board exam 2026 will be conducted based on the same syllabus and pattern as the main examination. There will be no change in marking scheme, structure of subject, evaluation method, etc.

What are the key instructions for CBSE private candidates

CBSE has issued a number of important instructions for the applicants. Every step has been made online, and no offline application form and fee payment will be accepted.

Candidates need to pay the fee through digital payment such as net banking, debit card and credit cards. If an applicant has not paid the fee, then the application will be rejected.

The board has also mentioned no fee through demand draft, cheque or postal order will be accepted.

What guidelines should candidates follow during application

Students are advised to carefully enter all the information within the application form. Wrong information and documents can lead to the cancellation of candidature and forfeiture of fees.

The candidates will be allocated the examination centre on the basis of the city they have filled in during registration. This cannot be changed afterwards.

Only within the application window can candidates change subject, centre options and other changes.

What documents are required for CBSE 10th second exam form

Students are required to upload scanned images of their photo and signature in JPG format. The size of both files cannot be more than 40 kb.

Only auto-generated subjects can be selected. CBSE has also made it clear that there is no need to send any hard copy of the application form as everything is being done online.

Since the time is limited for candidates, they should complete their application well before the deadline.