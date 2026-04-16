Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch

Indian automotive manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has discontinued its popular budget friendly car the Ignis in India. This decision comes after a decline in sales and low demand. The car comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh. The Ignis was sold via NEXA premium retailer network. The media reports suggest that the company is gearing up for a new small SUV which will rival Tata Punch and possibly replace the Ignis in the near term
(this is a developing story)
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
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