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Home > Tech and Auto News > Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch

Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued its budget friendly car Ignis due to low sales and demand

Maruti Ignis
Maruti Ignis

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 16, 2026 12:16:24 IST

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Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch

Indian automotive manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has discontinued its popular budget friendly car the Ignis in India. This decision comes after a decline in sales and low demand. The car comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 5.35 lakh to Rs 7.55 lakh. The Ignis was sold via NEXA premium retailer network. The media reports suggest that the company is gearing up for a new small SUV which will rival Tata Punch and possibly replace the Ignis in the near term 

(this is a developing story)

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Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch

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Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch

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Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch
Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch
Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch
Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch

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