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Home > Tech and Auto News > VinFast Introduces VF MPV 7 In India: 60.13 kWh Battery, 517 Km ARAI-Certified Range, And Free Charging Till 2029—Check All Features And Price

VinFast Introduces VF MPV 7 In India: 60.13 kWh Battery, 517 Km ARAI-Certified Range, And Free Charging Till 2029—Check All Features And Price

VinFast has launched the VF MPV 7 in India at Rs. 24.49 lakh, offering a 517 km range, strong warranty, and free charging till 2029, targeting families and fleet buyers with a practical electric MPV.

Vinfast VF MPV 7
Vinfast VF MPV 7

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 16, 2026 12:34:05 IST

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VinFast Introduces VF MPV 7 In India: 60.13 kWh Battery, 517 Km ARAI-Certified Range, And Free Charging Till 2029—Check All Features And Price

Vietnamese electric automobile manufacturing giant VinFast is expanding its portfolio in India, the company has introduced the VinFast VF MPV 7 which is positioned as a practical three-row people mover, and it joins the company’s growing lineup alongside the VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs. The EV is launched at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 24.49 lakh. The key highlight of the SUV is its ownership package. The company is providing complimentary charging across its V-Green network until 31st March 2029, which is applicable for both new and existing customers. Additionally, the buyers can benefit from a Rs 2 lakh exchange bonus when trading in an internal combustion vehicle, along with a 75 per cent assured buyback value based on the car’s ex-showroom price. 



VinFast VF MPV 7 Powertrain and performance 

The newly launched VF MPV 7 is powered by a 60.13kWh battery pack coupled with a front-mounted electric motor generating 204bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. The electric SUV delivers an ARAI-certified range of 517Km and can speed up from 0 to 100kmph in under 9 seconds. The MPV supports DC fast charging up to 80kW, which enables a 10-70 per cent top-up in around 30 minutes. The MPV also features multiple drives modes such as Eco, Normal, and Sport along with regenerative braking settings to allow drivers to tailor efficiency and performance. 

VinFast VF MPV 7 Design and exterior 

In terms of design and exterior, the newly launched MPV comes with VinFast’s signature design language, featuring sleek LED light bars at both the ends, vertically stacked headlamps, and a clean, grille-less front fascia. The boxy stance of the car is coupled with 19-inch aerodynamic alloy wheels, subtle body cladding and a chrome beltline. 

Speaking about measurement, the car has a length of 4,740mm with a wheelbase of 2,840mm; the EV is engineered to maximise the cabin space. However, the boot space stands at a modest 126litres. 

At the rear, the EV features a connected LED light bar that meets at the centre around the VinFast badge, echoing a front DRL design. The car also offers a roof mounted spoiler, rear wiper with washer, and a shark-fin antenna. 

VinFast VF MPV 7 Interior, cabin and features 

In terms of interior, the EV focuses on simplicity and practicality. The cabin offers a minimalist dashboard centered around a 10.1-inch touchscreen that integrates infotainment, instrumental and climate controls. The seven-seat layout arrives with adjustable headrest, three-point seatbelt for all occupants and leatherette upholstery. 

Other equipment consists of automatic climate control with vents for all three rows, a powered driver’s seat, wireless charging, and one-touch power windows. However, it skips more premium features such as a sunroof, 360-degree camera, and ADAS. 

VinFast VF MPV 7 Safety and warranty 

In terms of safety, the MPV features six airbags, rear parking sensors with a camera, an electronic parking brake, hill-hold assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring setup. 

The company is backing up the product with a 7-year vehicle warranty, a 10-year battery warranty, and three years of complimentary maintenance.  

With the launch of VF MPV 7, the company is aiming for families and fleet operators searching for a spacious electric alternative in a relatively underdeveloped segment. Its long warranty coverage and extended free charging promise could make it a compelling value proposition, even if its feature list remains on the simpler side. 

Also Read: Maruti Ignis Discontinued In India, To Be Replaced By This New Micro SUV: Check Features, Price And Design Of New Launch

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VinFast Introduces VF MPV 7 In India: 60.13 kWh Battery, 517 Km ARAI-Certified Range, And Free Charging Till 2029—Check All Features And Price

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VinFast Introduces VF MPV 7 In India: 60.13 kWh Battery, 517 Km ARAI-Certified Range, And Free Charging Till 2029—Check All Features And Price
VinFast Introduces VF MPV 7 In India: 60.13 kWh Battery, 517 Km ARAI-Certified Range, And Free Charging Till 2029—Check All Features And Price
VinFast Introduces VF MPV 7 In India: 60.13 kWh Battery, 517 Km ARAI-Certified Range, And Free Charging Till 2029—Check All Features And Price
VinFast Introduces VF MPV 7 In India: 60.13 kWh Battery, 517 Km ARAI-Certified Range, And Free Charging Till 2029—Check All Features And Price

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