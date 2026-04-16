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Home > India News > Delhi Horror: Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle; Says ‘Now Drink This’ as Victim’s Face Burned, Vision Faded

Delhi Horror: Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle; Says ‘Now Drink This’ as Victim’s Face Burned, Vision Faded

The victims screamed in pain as the acid burned her skin and faded her vision. She ran abruptly to wash herself but her clothes already started burning, the family said.

Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle. Photo: AI
Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle. Photo: AI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 16, 2026 11:30:31 IST

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Delhi Horror: Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle; Says ‘Now Drink This’ as Victim’s Face Burned, Vision Faded

A shocking acid attack case has come to light in Delhi, where a 26-year-old woman allegedly targeted her 21-year-old neighbour just days before her wedding on April 19th. She identified as a friend of the victim and visited the victim’s home and tricked her before throwing acid on her face and upper body, as she was in love with the victim’s husband-to-be. The victim has suffered serious burns and is struggling with her vision, while police have arrested the accused and started an investigation into the disturbing incident. Deputy commissioner of police Ashish Mishra said Gokalpuri police received information about the acid attack on Tuesday afternoon. He said, “Upon reaching the spot in Indira Vihar area, police learnt that the victim had been rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by her family members. 

How Did a Family Friend Turned Attacker and Threw Acid on Bride to be? 

The victim’s 18-year-old sister said that both families had known each other for many years, and the accused used to visit their home often. On Tuesday morning, she came around 10 am, spent time with the family and even had breakfast with them. 

Later, she returned around noon and asked the victim to apply henna on her hands as she had a wedding to attend. 

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How Did Accused Use a Fake ‘Energy Drink’ and ‘Lemon Water’ to Throw Acid on Face? 

The accused first took out a bottle and told the victim it was an energy drink. As the victim was busy applying henna to her, she asked her to sit near the wall. Then, slowly, she took out another bottle from her bag and claimed it was lemon water. But the victim has no idea what evil she is planning for her. 

Suddenly, she threw the acid on the victim’s face and upper body, saying, “Now you drink this,” according to the sister. 

What Happened After Acid Attack? 

The victims screamed in pain as the acid burned her skin and faded her vision. She ran abruptly to wash herself but her clothes already started burning, the family said. After hearing all the screams and chaos, the neighbour rushed to the spot and managed to catch the accused outside the house. Then they called the police to the site and the accused was taken into custody. A case under Section 124 (1) was registered at Gokalpur police station and an investigation has started. 

Why Accused Throws Acid on Bird-to-Be?

 During questioning, the accused reportedly told the police that she had been in a relationship with the victim’s fiancé for several years. As she was unable to accept that he was about to marry someone else, she threw acid on her. 

A senior police officer also said that the fiancé has not been questioned yet but phone records show that he was in contact with the accused. 

Who Are the Victim and Accused, and What Do We Know About Their Backgrounds? 

The victim is a postgraduate political science student at Indira Gandhi National Open University and was scheduled to get married on April 19 along with her elder sister. Her fiance works as a special educator in Noida. 

Meanwhile, the accused’s 28-year-old sister said she has been undergoing treatment for depression for nearly 10 years and often had severe anger episodes where she would lose control. She earlier wanted to study law but recently planned to become a teacher after completing her diploma in elementary education. 

Also Read: Amravati Viral MMS: Did A ‘Bet’ Over Winning More Girls Lead To Recording Of Sex Videos?  

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Tags: bride attacked before weddingbride to be attacked DelhiDelhi acid attackDelhi breaking news crimeDelhi crime newsDelhi shocking crimeGokalpuri acid attack casehome-hero-pos-4Indira Vihar acid attacklove triangle acid attackwoman throws acid on neighbour

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Delhi Horror: Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle; Says ‘Now Drink This’ as Victim’s Face Burned, Vision Faded

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Delhi Horror: Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle; Says ‘Now Drink This’ as Victim’s Face Burned, Vision Faded

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Delhi Horror: Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle; Says ‘Now Drink This’ as Victim’s Face Burned, Vision Faded
Delhi Horror: Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle; Says ‘Now Drink This’ as Victim’s Face Burned, Vision Faded
Delhi Horror: Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle; Says ‘Now Drink This’ as Victim’s Face Burned, Vision Faded
Delhi Horror: Woman Poses as Friend, Throws Acid on Bride-to-Be Days Before Wedding Over Love Triangle; Says ‘Now Drink This’ as Victim’s Face Burned, Vision Faded

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