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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Inches Toward History, Rs 135 Crore Away From The Biggest Ever Blockbuster

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Inches Toward History, Rs 135 Crore Away From The Biggest Ever Blockbuster

Dhurandhar 2 dominates box office at Day 28 with ₹1,100 crore India net and ₹1,747 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh’s film now needs ₹135 crore to beat Baahubali 2. Strong occupancy, steady earnings, and delayed OTT release could drive its record-breaking final run.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 16, 2026 11:43:59 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Inches Toward History, Rs 135 Crore Away From The Biggest Ever Blockbuster

The box office hit Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to create new records for Indian cinema. The Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller has reached its 28th day in theaters, while the Ranveer Singh starrer keeps showing strong performance at the domestic box office, which brings it closer to reaching its highest achievement. The film has reached its highest point in India with a net collection that now stands between ₹1,100 crore and ₹1,100 crore, which makes it the most successful Hindi film in domestic box office history. The mission still needs to continue until its completion. The film has achieved great success with its worldwide gross exceeding ₹1,747 crore, but it still falls short of the all-time Indian domestic record, which Baahubali 2: The Conclusion holds.

Dhurandhar 2 needs an extra ₹135 crore to achieve its goal of becoming India’s top movie of all time. The film “Hamza” continues to attract viewers because it has no significant competitors and maintains a 31% occupancy rate at both multiplexes and single-screen theaters.

Strategic Theatrical Longevity: The Math Behind the ₹135 Crore Pursuit

The highest point of Indian box office success requires steady audience attendance instead of relying on first-day fireworks displays. The movie requires its complete 229-minute runtime to function as an “event experience,” which will make audiences return for multiple viewings in order to reach its target of ₹135 crore. The film has maintained strong fourth-week earnings because its 28th day brought in more than ₹4 crore despite being a weekday. The results demonstrate “long-tail” performance, which resembles previous successful movies that depended on audience recommendations instead of only advertising campaigns. 

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OTT Pressure vs Theatrical Run: Can Ranveer Singh’s Film Defy the Digital Drop?

The gap between Ranveer Singh’s spy film and the top position in Indian box office rankings will close quickly if the film achieves daily box office earnings between ₹2 crore and ₹3 crore during its fifth and sixth weeks and experiences box office increases on upcoming holiday weekends. The actual challenge for producers will involve defying the “digital drop” because they will want to shift their production to OTT platforms, but maintaining theatrical distribution for 20 more days will give them the strategic advantage they need to win the box office battle.

Cinematic Franchise Synergy: Scaling the Summit of the ₹3000 Crore Club

The wider impact of Dhurandhar 2 goes beyond its individual records because it establishes the beginning of a new time in which Indian franchises will dominate. The Dhurandhar duology established its financial model through its achievement of more than ₹3,000 crore in total global box office revenue, which combined the two films. The current quest to reach the ₹135 crore target exists because of “franchise friction,” which creates momentum through the first film’s cliffhanger ending. The sequel receives advantages from its established emotional connection between viewers and Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza.

Beyond Collections: A Film Challenging India’s Box Office Order

The film’s one-month mark reveals more than its financial results because it shows whether a contemporary Hindi spy-thriller can defeat the long-established supremacy of South Indian epics in India. Every ticket sold now serves a dual purpose: padding the producer’s pockets and fueling a historic cultural shift in who holds the title of India’s biggest blockbuster.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Dhurandhar 2 Unstoppable In Week Four, Leaves Jawaan, Stree 2 Behind, Targets 1100 Crore

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Inches Toward History, Rs 135 Crore Away From The Biggest Ever Blockbuster

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Inches Toward History, Rs 135 Crore Away From The Biggest Ever Blockbuster

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Inches Toward History, Rs 135 Crore Away From The Biggest Ever Blockbuster
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Inches Toward History, Rs 135 Crore Away From The Biggest Ever Blockbuster
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Inches Toward History, Rs 135 Crore Away From The Biggest Ever Blockbuster
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Inches Toward History, Rs 135 Crore Away From The Biggest Ever Blockbuster

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