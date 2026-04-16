Watch: Comedy of Errors! Hilarious Run-Out Blunder Leaves PSL 2026 Star Red-Faced

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has been marred with controversies and another hilarious incident has just been added in the list. A chaotic moment during a free-hit delivery in the PSL grabbed attention, even as Peshawar Zalmi secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday.

The incident happened when Abrar Ahmed was on strike after Ali Raza bowled a waist-high no-ball, resulting in a free hit. Abrar tapped the ball towards backward point and initially called for a single. At the other end, Usman Tariq had already run down the pitch before being suddenly sent back.

The fielder quickly picked up the ball and first aimed for a run-out at the striker’s end, but then changed his mind and threw towards the bowler’s end. The throw missed the stumps, and Usman would have been run out easily if it had hit. The mix-up created a moment of confusion and drama on the field, which quickly became a talking point.

Despite that brief chaos, Zalmi were in full control of the match. Quetta were restricted to 154 runs, thanks to disciplined bowling led by Sufiyan Muqeem and Iftikhar Ahmed. In response, Babar Azam anchored the chase with an unbeaten 71 off 51 balls. He built solid partnerships with Mohammad Haris and Kusal Mendis, guiding Zalmi to the target with ease.

The win marked Zalmi’s sixth victory in seven matches and their fifth in a row, following a washout against Islamabad United in Lahore. With this result, they strengthened their position at the top of the table and moved a step closer to securing a playoff spot.

PSL 2026: What Have Been The Other Controversies?

The PSL has delivered high-quality cricket, but a series of strange and controversial moments have grabbed just as much attention. From ball-tampering bans to unusual match incidents and underwhelming awards, the off-field noise has been hard to ignore.

The Ball That Turned Pink

During the tournament opener at Gaddafi Stadium, the white Kookaburra ball unexpectedly began turning maroon-pink around the 15-over mark. The change was reportedly caused by dye from Hyderabad Kingsmen’s kits rubbing onto the ball. Umpires eventually replaced it, but not before the incident went viral. Lahore Qalandars even poked fun online, calling it the opposition’s “first pink-ball game.”

Fakhar Zaman Ban Dominates Headlines

The biggest controversy came on March 29 during a clash between Lahore and Karachi Kings. Umpires flagged ball tampering, with Fakhar Zaman accused of altering the ball’s surface using his thumb. A five-run penalty was awarded immediately, shifting momentum in Karachi’s favor. He was later handed a two-match suspension under Article 41.3.2, a decision confirmed on April 3. The incident has since become the defining scandal of the season.

A Man of the Match Award That Raised Eyebrows

In another widely discussed moment, Daryl Mitchell received a hair dryer worth roughly 700 PKR as his Player of the Match prize. The award quickly drew criticism online, with fans comparing it to the high-value rewards seen in leagues like the IPL. The episode sparked fresh debate about whether the PSL’s presentation matches its ambitions as a global tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | Will Pat Cummins Feature in SRH vs RR Clash? Sunrisers Hyderabad Receive Massive Boost

