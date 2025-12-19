LIVE TV
  From Sinners To Jay Kelly: Barack Obama Names His Favorite Movies Of 2025

From Sinners To Jay Kelly: Barack Obama Names His Favorite Movies Of 2025

Barack Obama: Former US President Barack Obama has shared his favourite films of 2025, continuing his now annual tradition.

Read Obama’s full list of favorite movies from 2025 below-

Published By: Published: December 19, 2025 04:00:51 IST
One Battle After Another
1/7
One Battle After Another (Picture Credits: Instagram)

One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another is a 2025 American black comedy action thriller film written, directed, and co-produced by Paul Thomas Anderson. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. Inspired by Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland (1990), the film follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle when he and his daughter are pursued by a corrupt military officer.

Sinners
2/7
Sinners (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

Sinners

Sinners is a 2025 American horror film produced, written, and directed by Ryan Coogler. Set in 1932 in the Mississippi Delta, the film stars Michael B. Jordan in dual roles as criminal twin brothers who return to their hometown, where they are confronted by a supernatural evil. It co-stars Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton (in his film debut), Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller, and Delroy Lindo.

It Was Just An Accident
3/7
It Was Just An Accident (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

It Was Just An Accident

'It Was Just an Accident' is a 2025 thriller film written and directed by Jafar Panahi. The film is a co-production between Iran, France, and Luxembourg. The film follows a group of former Iranian political prisoners who face the question of whether to exact revenge on a man they believe may be their tormentor.

Hamnet
4/7
Hamnet (Picture Credits: Wikipedia)

Hamnet

Hamnet is a 2025 historical drama film co-edited and directed by Chloé Zhao, who co-wrote the screenplay with Maggie O'Farrell, the author of the title novel this film is based on. The film's largely fictional story dramatises the marriage between Anne Hathaway and William Shakespeare, and the impact of the tragic death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet on their relationship, which inspired Shakespeare's play Hamlet.

Sentimental Value
5/7
Sentimental Value (Picture Credits: Wikipedia, Canva Modified)

Sentimental Value

Sentimental Value is a 2025 drama film directed by Joachim Trier, who co-wrote it with Eskil Vogt. It stars Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgard, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Elle Fanning. It follows a fractured relationship between an acclaimed director and his two estranged daughters, which becomes even more complicated when he decides to make a personal film about their family history.

Jay Kelly
6/7
Jay Kelly (Picture Credits: Wikipedia, Canva Modified)

Jay Kelly

Jay Kelly is a 2025 comedy-drama film directed by Noah Baumbach and written by Baumbach and Emily Mortimer. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Billy Crudup. It follows a famous actor as he travels through Europe with his team and manager, and reflects on his life choices, relationships, and legacy.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

