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Home > Regionals News > What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses?

What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses?

Mussoorie’s iconic Mall Road is set for stricter regulation, with authorities enforcing a complete ban on vehicles after 5 PM. The move is part of a broader effort to manage rising tourist crowds and restore the charm of the popular hill station stretch.

What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses? (Via Facebook)
What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses? (Via Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 16, 2026 23:55:31 IST

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What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses?

Mussoorie’s iconic Mall Road is set for stricter regulation, with authorities enforcing a complete ban on vehicles after 5 PM. The move is part of a broader effort to manage rising tourist crowds and restore the charm of the popular hill station stretch.

No Vehicle Entry After Evening Hours

Under the new rules, no vehicles will be allowed on Mall Road after 5 PM. The restriction is aimed at turning the area into a pedestrian-friendly zone during peak evening hours, when footfall is at its highest.

Officials believe this step will reduce congestion and improve safety for tourists and locals who often struggle with traffic on the narrow road.

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Changes in Supply Timings and Parking Rules

Along with the vehicle ban, authorities have also revised timings for supply vehicles to ensure goods movement does not disrupt traffic flow. Parking regulations have been tightened as well, with stricter monitoring to prevent roadside congestion.

Hotel owners and local businesses have been asked to follow the new guidelines strictly, with warnings of action in case of violations.

Focus on Better Traffic Management

To make the plan work, additional staff have been deployed to manage traffic and enforce the rules on the ground. The administration says public cooperation will be key to improving the situation in Mussoorie.

The decision reflects a growing push to balance tourism with better urban management, especially as hill stations face increasing pressure from heavy visitor inflow.

Overall, the new rules aim to make Mall Road safer, less crowded, and more enjoyable, particularly during the busy evening hours when the area sees the most activity.

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What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses?

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What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses?
What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses?
What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses?
What Are The New Rules For Mall Road In Mussoorie, And How Will These Changes Impact Tourists And Local Businesses?

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