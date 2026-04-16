Hyderabad Horror: Woman Allegedly Tricks 4-Year-Old With Chocolates, Forces Him to Consume Acid

A woman has been accused of making her co-sister’s four-year-old son drink acid because she was jealous that her in-laws were giving more attention to the child than to her own son, says Police on Thursday.



The accused woman and the boy’s mother are married to two brothers and live together in the same family.

What The Police Say On The Incident?

According to the police, the boy’s mother filed a complaint on Wednesday. She said that on April 9, the accused tried to harm her son by making him drink acid in the kitchen, pretending it was fruit juice.

The woman reportedly tempted the child by promising him a chocolate if he drank the “juice.”

After drinking it, the boy became sick and was taken to the hospital. He was later discharged, a police officer from Medipally police station said.

During the investigation, police found that the accused was upset because she felt the grandparents were giving more care and attention to her co-sister’s son than to her own child.

Situation Deepens: Family’s Feat Ignites Fire

The situation worsened when the grandfather got a tattoo of the complainant’s son’s name, which made the accused even more angry, says Police.

A case of attempted murder has been filed against the woman, and the police are currently investigating the matter, the official added.

What Are The Earlier Crime Reports Of Telangana?

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against women in Telangana increased by 7.31% in 2023. A total of 23,678 cases were reported, compared to 22,066 in 2022. The report, released on September 20, also showed that Telangana had the highest number of such cases in South India, making up 5.28% of the 4.48 lakh cases reported across the country.

Cases of cruelty by husbands or relatives were the highest, making up 55.5% of the total, with 10,518 cases. This was 7.87% of the 1.33 lakh such cases reported across the country.

Other reported crimes included 5,024 cases of assault to outrage modesty, 2,152 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 817 rape cases, and 145 dowry deaths. There were also 1,884 cases of stalking and 165 cases of voyeurism.

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