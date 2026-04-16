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Home > Sports News > East Bengal vs Bengaluru ISL 2025-26: Anton Søjberg Rescues Point for East Bengal in 3-3 Classic In Kolkata

East Bengal vs Bengaluru ISL 2025-26: Anton Søjberg Rescues Point for East Bengal in 3-3 Classic In Kolkata

Ten-man East Bengal pull off a miracle at Salt Lake! Read the match report of the thrilling 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC. From Anwar Ali’s overhead kick to Anton Søjberg’s 96th-minute equalizer, catch all the ISL 2025-26 drama.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru ISL 2025-26. Photo: Indian Super League X
East Bengal vs Bengaluru ISL 2025-26. Photo: Indian Super League X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 16, 2026 23:50:50 IST

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East Bengal vs Bengaluru ISL 2025-26: Anton Søjberg Rescues Point for East Bengal in 3-3 Classic In Kolkata

East Bengal vs Bengaluru ISL 2025-26: In a thrilling Indian Super League 2025-26 match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Thursday, East Bengal FC came back from behind three times to tie Bengaluru FC 3-3. A press release said that even though they were down to ten men in the first half, the Red and Gold Brigade showed incredible strength. Anwar Ali, Saul Crespo, and Anton Søjberg all scored to cancel out goals from Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, and Ryan Williams.

Both teams now have 15 points, with East Bengal in third place on goal difference after eight matches and Bengaluru FC in fourth place after playing one more game. Saul Crespo was named Player of the Match for his important play in the middle of the pitch. The game started off fast, with East Bengal quickly taking the lead. Bipin Singh put pressure on the Bengaluru defence in the first few minutes, and the visitors quickly changed their tactics, setting the stage for a fast-paced, attacking game.

Bengaluru struck first in the 12th minute through a moment of brilliance from Ashique Kuruniyan. Receiving a pass from Sirojiddin Kuziev on the left flank, the winger created space for himself before unleashing a stunning right-footed strike from distance that flew into the top corner, leaving Prabhsukhan Singh Gill with no chance. East Bengal responded positively and were rewarded nine minutes later with a spectacular equaliser.

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From a corner delivered by Miguel Ferreira, Kevin Sibille’s header fell awkwardly inside the six-yard box, where Anwar Ali reacted quickest to produce an audacious overhead kick that found the net, levelling the scores at 1-1. The match took a dramatic turn in the 24th minute when East Bengal were reduced to ten men. Miguel Ferreira was shown a straight red card following an altercation near the dugout, adding further intensity to an already fiery contest. Despite the numerical disadvantage, East Bengal continued to threaten, but Bengaluru regained the lead in the 40th minute.

Ryan Williams delivered a low cross from the right that was spilt by Gill, and midfielder Suresh Singh reacted sharply to slot the ball into the net from close range, giving the visitors a 2-1 advantage heading into the break. Bengaluru began the second half with control, dominating possession and forcing Gill into a series of saves, including efforts from Kuziev and Rahul Bheke. However, East Bengal remained dangerous on the counter and found their equaliser in the 56th minute.

After the Blues failed to clear their lines, Saul Crespo seized possession just outside the box and struck a precise left-footed effort into the bottom corner, bringing the hosts level at 2-2 in a contest that continued to ebb and flow. The visitors maintained their attacking intent and regained the lead once again in the 72nd minute. Substitute Soham Varshneya threaded a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Ryan Williams, who made a clever run before evading the advancing Gill and guiding a composed finish from a tight angle to make it 3-2.

 Bengaluru looked to close out the game, controlling possession and creating further opportunities, but East Bengal’s defensive unit held firm under sustained pressure. The hosts, despite their numerical disadvantage, continued to push forward in search of another equaliser. Their persistence paid off deep into stoppage time.

 In the 96th minute, a well-worked move culminated in Anton Søjberg finding space inside the box, and the substitute made no mistake, slotting home a left-footed finish to complete a remarkable comeback for East Bengal. The final whistle confirmed a 3-3 draw, with East Bengal’s resilience earning them a valuable point, while Bengaluru FC were left to reflect on missed chances to secure all three.

With ANI Inputs

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Tags: Anwar Ali overhead kick goalEast Bengal vs Bengaluru FC highlightsEast Bengal vs BFC match reportISL 3-3 draw today

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East Bengal vs Bengaluru ISL 2025-26: Anton Søjberg Rescues Point for East Bengal in 3-3 Classic In Kolkata

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East Bengal vs Bengaluru ISL 2025-26: Anton Søjberg Rescues Point for East Bengal in 3-3 Classic In Kolkata
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