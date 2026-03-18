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  • ‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Actress Sara Arjun: Age, Education, Career, Net Worth, Relationship Status and Controversies Explained | Full Details Inside

‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Actress Sara Arjun: Age, Education, Career, Net Worth, Relationship Status and Controversies Explained | Full Details Inside

‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ actress Sara Arjun continues to gain attention in 2026 as audiences rediscover her journey from a celebrated child artist to a promising young performer. Known for her natural screen presence and strong early performances, Sara has built a unique space in the industry with selective yet impactful roles.

Published By: Published: March 18, 2026 11:10:06 IST
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Sara Arjun Age & Early Life
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‘Dhurandhar The Revenge’ Actress Sara Arjun: Age, Education, Career, Net Worth, Relationship Status and Controversies Explained | Full Details Inside

Sara Arjun Age & Early Life

Sara Arjun was born on 18 June 2005 making her 20 years old as of 2026. She grew up in Mumbai and entered the entertainment industry at a very young age. Sara is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun which exposed her early to films and performance based storytelling.

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Sara Arjun Net Worth
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Sara Arjun Net Worth

As of early 2026 Sara Arjun net worth is estimated at ₹8 to ₹10 crore which is (around $1 million to $1 point 2 million USD). Her earnings increased after acclaimed roles in the Ponniyin Selvan films and her lead role opposite Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar. She earns through films and endorsements and is known for her successful transition from child artist to leading actress commanding high fees.

Sara Arjun Career Highlights
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Sara Arjun Career Highlights

Sara Arjun started her career as a child artist and quickly gained recognition for her natural acting skills. She worked in multiple Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films and earned praise for emotional performances. Over the years, she smoothly transitioned into mature roles. Her role in Dhurandhar is seen as a major career turning point where audiences noticed her confident screen presence and evolved acting style.

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Sara Arjun Education
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Sara Arjun Education

As of early 2026, Sara Arjun is attending college in Mumbai and pursuing higher education while also maintaining her acting career. She completed her higher secondary schooling and is now enrolled in a college course that focuses on subjects related to film arts and creative studies to support her interests in acting and storytelling.

Sara Arjun Relationship
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Sara Arjun Relationship

As of 2026, 20-year-old actress Sara Arjun has no publicly verified romantic relationships, focusing instead on her acting career and transition to leading roles.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

This content is based on publicly available information and media reports. Net worth and personal details are approximate and may change over time.

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