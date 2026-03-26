Ram Navami 2026: Exact Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Mantra and Spiritual Significance Explained
Ram Navami 2026: Confusion over whether Ram Navami will be celebrated on March 26 or 27 this year has been cleared. According to the Hindu calendar, Ram Navami will be observed on Friday, 27 March 2026 as the most auspicious Madhyahna period falls on this day.
Ram Navami 2026 Date and Tithi
The festival falls on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. This day is believed to be the exact birth date of Lord Rama, making it highly sacred in Hindu tradition.
Auspicious Puja Timings
Madhyahna Muhurat: 11:13 AM to 1:41 PM
Most Sacred Moment (Ram Janm Time): Around 12:27 PM
Significance Of Ram Navami
Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra and also marks the final day of Chaitra Navratri. On this day, devotees observe fasts, visit temples, recite the Ramayana, and participate in bhajans and processions across the country.
Why The Festival Matters
The day holds deep religious importance, symbolising the victory of truth and righteousness. Devotees pray for peace, prosperity, and protection, while many also take part in charity and community events.
Celebration and Significance
Ram Navami is celebrated with grand processions, bhajan-kirtan, and temple decorations across India. Cities like Ayodhya witness massive celebrations as it is the birthplace of Lord Rama. The festival teaches values of truth, duty, and ideal living inspired by Lord Rama’s life.