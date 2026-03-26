Ram Navami 2026: Exact Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, Mantra and Spiritual Significance Explained

Significance Of Ram Navami

Ram Navami marks the birth of Lord Ram, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra and also marks the final day of Chaitra Navratri. On this day, devotees observe fasts, visit temples, recite the Ramayana, and participate in bhajans and processions across the country.