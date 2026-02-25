LIVE TV
  India Bans 5 OTT Platforms for Obscene Content: MoodXVIP, Jugnu & Many More | Know Full Details

India Bans 5 OTT Platforms for Obscene Content: MoodXVIP, Jugnu & Many More | Know Full Details

The Indian government has blocked five OTT platforms for allegedly streaming obscene and explicit content, in a fresh crackdown on digital streaming services.

Published: February 25, 2026 16:55:39 IST
Platforms banned
1/6
India Bans 5 OTT Platforms for Obscene Content: MoodXVIP, Jugnu & Many More | Know Full Details

Platforms banned

MoodX VIP

Koyal Playpro

Digi Movieplex

Feel

Jugnu

Reason for the ban
2/6

Reason for the ban

Authorities said the platforms streamed obscene and vulgar content. Content reportedly violated decency and women-representation norms.

Legal action & rules used

Action taken under the IT Act and IT Rules, 2021. Rules prohibit hosting obscene or harmful content online.

Why the crackdown now
4/6

Why the crackdown now

Decision followed consultations with multiple ministries and experts. Authorities aim to enforce digital content standards and public decency.

Part of a larger crackdown
5/6

Part of a larger crackdown

India has banned dozens of OTT apps in recent years over similar violations. Earlier actions targeted platforms accused of vulgar or pornographic content.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on government statements and media reports regarding the blocking of certain OTT platforms. The action has been taken under applicable IT laws and content regulations. Details may evolve as platforms respond or legal proceedings continue. Readers should refer to official government notifications for complete and updated information.

