India Bans 5 OTT Platforms for Obscene Content: MoodXVIP, Jugnu & Many More | Know Full Details
The Indian government has blocked five OTT platforms for allegedly streaming obscene and explicit content, in a fresh crackdown on digital streaming services.
Platforms banned
MoodX VIP
Koyal Playpro
Digi Movieplex
Feel
Jugnu
Reason for the ban
Authorities said the platforms streamed obscene and vulgar content. Content reportedly violated decency and women-representation norms.
Legal action & rules used
Action taken under the IT Act and IT Rules, 2021. Rules prohibit hosting obscene or harmful content online.
Why the crackdown now
Decision followed consultations with multiple ministries and experts. Authorities aim to enforce digital content standards and public decency.
Part of a larger crackdown
India has banned dozens of OTT apps in recent years over similar violations. Earlier actions targeted platforms accused of vulgar or pornographic content.
Disclaimer
This article is based on government statements and media reports regarding the blocking of certain OTT platforms. The action has been taken under applicable IT laws and content regulations. Details may evolve as platforms respond or legal proceedings continue. Readers should refer to official government notifications for complete and updated information.