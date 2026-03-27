Ayodhya Celebrates Ram Navami 2026: Surya Tilak, Grand Rituals, Temple Celebrations and Key Festive Highlights | In Pics

Ayodhya Ram Navami 2026: Ayodhya is witnessing an overwhelming surge of devotees as Ram Navami 2026 turns into one of the grandest celebrations in recent years. The much-awaited Surya Tilak ceremony is set to mesmerize lakhs as sunlight directly illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at noon. From early morning holy dips in the Sarayu River to powerful aartis, the city is soaked in devotion and energy. Tight security, large-scale arrangements and live screenings have been set up as the city prepares for record-breaking crowds.