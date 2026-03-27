Ayodhya Celebrates Ram Navami 2026: Surya Tilak, Grand Rituals, Temple Celebrations and Key Festive Highlights | In Pics
Ayodhya Ram Navami 2026: Ayodhya is witnessing an overwhelming surge of devotees as Ram Navami 2026 turns into one of the grandest celebrations in recent years. The much-awaited Surya Tilak ceremony is set to mesmerize lakhs as sunlight directly illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at noon. From early morning holy dips in the Sarayu River to powerful aartis, the city is soaked in devotion and energy. Tight security, large-scale arrangements and live screenings have been set up as the city prepares for record-breaking crowds.
Ayodhya Ram Navami 2026 Grand Celebrations
Ram Navami 2026 is being celebrated at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya with special darshan arrangements and extended visiting hours. The temple premises have been decorated with flowers and lighting. Continuous aarti and religious rituals are being performed throughout the day.
Ram Lalla Surya Tilak Ceremony
The Surya Tilak of Ram Lalla is scheduled around 12 noon during Madhyahna muhurat. Sunlight is directed onto the idol’s forehead using a system of mirrors and lenses. The tilak lasts for a few minutes marking Lord Ram’s birth moment.
Ram Navami Religious Rituals at Ayodhya
Ram Janma aarti is performed at noon inside the temple. Devotees are observing fast and offering fruits, sweets, and bhog. Ramayana recitations and bhajans are being held across temples.
Ram Navami 2026 Ayodhya Crowd
Lakhs of devotees have reached Ayodhya for the festival. Multi-layer security arrangements have been deployed across the city. Barricading and regulated entry points have been set up. Authorities are managing crowd flow at temple and ghats.
Ram Navami 2026 Ayodhya Celebrations
Sarayu ghats are witnessing heavy footfall for holy dip. LED screens have been installed for live viewing. Cultural and devotional programs are being held across Ayodhya. The city is witnessing large-scale festive preparations and monitoring.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available reports and general coverage of Ram Navami celebrations in Ayodhya. Details may vary depending on official updates and local arrangements. The images used in this article are for representative purposes only and may be from previous years’ celebrations or unverified sources. They do not necessarily depict events from Ram Navami 2026.