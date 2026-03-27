Bhadrachalam Rama Navami Festival 2026: Puja Time, Rituals, Kalyanam Ceremony, Traditions and Spiritual Importance | In Pics

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news Aditya Dhar AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran US War Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news Aditya Dhar AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran US War Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news Aditya Dhar AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran US War Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news Aditya Dhar AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran US War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news Aditya Dhar AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran US War Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news Aditya Dhar AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran US War Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news Aditya Dhar AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran US War Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 Gaddafi Stadium beauty pageant news Aditya Dhar AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign brutal murder case Desi MMS India Iran US War
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bhadrachalam Rama Navami Festival 2026: Puja Time, Rituals, Kalyanam Ceremony, Traditions and Spiritual Importance | In Pics

Bhadrachalam Rama Navami Festival 2026: Puja Time, Rituals, Kalyanam Ceremony, Traditions and Spiritual Importance | In Pics

The Bhadrachalam Ram Navami Festival is one of the most sacred celebrations dedicated to Lord Rama in India. Held at the famous Bhadrachalam Temple, this festival attracts thousands of devotees every year who gather to witness the divine celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Published By: Published: March 27, 2026 13:07:47 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bhadrachalam Ram Navami 2026 Timings
1/6
Bhadrachalam Rama Navami Festival 2026: Date, Rituals, Kalyanam Ceremony, Traditions and Spiritual Importance | In Pics

Bhadrachalam Ram Navami 2026 Timings

Ram Navami in 2026 will be celebrated on March 27, 2026. The festival marks the birth of Lord Rama, observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. The most awaited event, Sri Rama Kalyanam, usually takes place during the auspicious muhurat in the afternoon, drawing devotees from across the country.

You Might Be Interested In
What is Sri Rama Kalyanam Ceremony?
2/6

What is Sri Rama Kalyanam Ceremony?

Sri Rama Kalyanam is the symbolic wedding ceremony of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita. At Bhadrachalam, priests perform this ritual with great devotion, following traditional Vedic practices. The ceremony includes chanting of mantras, offering of sacred items, and reenacting the divine marriage, which is believed to bless devotees with prosperity and harmony.

Key Rituals of Bhadrachalam Ram Navami Festival
3/6

Key Rituals of Bhadrachalam Ram Navami Festival

The festival begins with early morning prayers and special pujas. Devotees participate in Abhishekam, Alankaram, and Archana rituals. The temple is beautifully decorated, and continuous recitation of Ramayana verses fills the atmosphere with spiritual energy throughout the day.

You Might Be Interested In
Traditions and Celebrations at Bhadrachalam Temple
4/6

Traditions and Celebrations at Bhadrachalam Temple

The temple town of Bhadrachalam comes alive with grand celebrations. Devotees dress in traditional attire and offer silk clothes and pearls to the deities during the Kalyanam. The event is also attended by officials who present offerings on behalf of the state, continuing a long-standing tradition.

Spiritual Importance of Ram Navami at Bhadrachalam
5/6

Spiritual Importance of Ram Navami at Bhadrachalam

Celebrating Ram Navami at Bhadrachalam is considered highly auspicious. Devotees believe witnessing the Kalyanam brings peace, removes obstacles, and strengthens faith. The festival symbolizes dharma, devotion, and the victory of good over evil.

You Might Be Interested In
Why Bhadrachalam Ram Navami is Special
6/6

Why Bhadrachalam Ram Navami is Special

Bhadrachalam holds a unique place in Hindu culture as it is closely associated with Lord Rama’s life. The temple’s history and the grandeur of the Kalyanam ceremony make this festival one of the most significant Ram Navami celebrations in India.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS