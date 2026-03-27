Bhadrachalam Rama Navami Festival 2026: Puja Time, Rituals, Kalyanam Ceremony, Traditions and Spiritual Importance | In Pics

Bhadrachalam Rama Navami Festival 2026: Date, Rituals, Kalyanam Ceremony, Traditions and Spiritual Importance | In Pics

Bhadrachalam Ram Navami 2026 Timings

Ram Navami in 2026 will be celebrated on March 27, 2026. The festival marks the birth of Lord Rama, observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. The most awaited event, Sri Rama Kalyanam, usually takes place during the auspicious muhurat in the afternoon, drawing devotees from across the country.