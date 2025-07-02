Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam

- Home>
From fiery co-ords and pastel tie-dye to soft ethnic sets and airy jumpsuits, Janhvi Kapoor shows how summer loungewear can be a flawless mix of comfy, playful, and irresistibly chic. Her style proves you don’t have to sacrifice ease for standout fashion.
Fiery Tangerine Lounge Set
Lounging outdoors, Janhvi stuns in a vibrant ruched tube top and breezy overlay, exuding playful vacation vibes. The effortless tousled hair and layered necklaces make it a summer dream.
Soft Sage Set for Easy Days
With a relaxed shirt layered over a white tee and flowy pants, Janhvi keeps it mellow and breezy. Perfect for a work-from-home day or a casual brunch, the muted tones highlight her natural glow.
Pink Off-Shoulder Power
In this pink off-shoulder jumpsuit, Janhvi blends loungewear with subtle glam. The fitted silhouette hugs her curves, while the soft waves add a carefree, feminine touch.
Cutout Ivory Lounge Queen
The ivory ensemble with a twist-front cutout effortlessly mixes sultry and chill. Whether leaning against a door or posing confidently, Janhvi nails understated sophistication.
Tie-Dye By The Sea
Strolling by the water in oversized tie-dye shorts and tee, Janhvi captures the ultimate free spirit summer moment. Loose hair and the ocean breeze complete this laid-back magic.
Earthy Kurta Set Vibes
Spotted exiting a studio, Janhvi chose an earthy kurta with matching pants and dupatta showing that even traditional loungewear can be airy, understated, and perfect for a calm day out.
Mustard Mood for Airport Runs
Heading to catch a flight, Janhvi sports a casual mustard shirt dress, letting minimal makeup and a soft gaze keep things fresh and fuss-free.