Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam

Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam

From fiery co-ords and pastel tie-dye to soft ethnic sets and airy jumpsuits, Janhvi Kapoor shows how summer loungewear can be a flawless mix of comfy, playful, and irresistibly chic. Her style proves you don’t have to sacrifice ease for standout fashion.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam - Gallery Image
1/7

Fiery Tangerine Lounge Set

Lounging outdoors, Janhvi stuns in a vibrant ruched tube top and breezy overlay, exuding playful vacation vibes. The effortless tousled hair and layered necklaces make it a summer dream.

Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam - Gallery Image
2/7

Soft Sage Set for Easy Days

With a relaxed shirt layered over a white tee and flowy pants, Janhvi keeps it mellow and breezy. Perfect for a work-from-home day or a casual brunch, the muted tones highlight her natural glow.

Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam - Gallery Image
3/7

Pink Off-Shoulder Power

In this pink off-shoulder jumpsuit, Janhvi blends loungewear with subtle glam. The fitted silhouette hugs her curves, while the soft waves add a carefree, feminine touch.

Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam - Gallery Image
4/7

Cutout Ivory Lounge Queen

The ivory ensemble with a twist-front cutout effortlessly mixes sultry and chill. Whether leaning against a door or posing confidently, Janhvi nails understated sophistication.

Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam - Gallery Image
5/7

Tie-Dye By The Sea

Strolling by the water in oversized tie-dye shorts and tee, Janhvi captures the ultimate free spirit summer moment. Loose hair and the ocean breeze complete this laid-back magic.

Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam - Gallery Image
6/7

Earthy Kurta Set Vibes

Spotted exiting a studio, Janhvi chose an earthy kurta with matching pants and dupatta showing that even traditional loungewear can be airy, understated, and perfect for a calm day out.

Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam - Gallery Image
7/7

Mustard Mood for Airport Runs

Heading to catch a flight, Janhvi sports a casual mustard shirt dress, letting minimal makeup and a soft gaze keep things fresh and fuss-free.

Janhvi Kapoor’s breezy summer: 7 loungewear looks that blend comfy cool with effortless glam - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?