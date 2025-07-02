Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Film Journey: 8 Unforgettable Roles That Made Her a Bollywood Powerhouse

- Home>
From the glamorous Poo to intense dramatic roles, Kareena Kapoor has delivered powerful performances across genres. This photo gallery showcases 8 unforgettable movies that highlight her evolution, range, and lasting impact on Bollywood.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)
Kareena as Poo redefined sass and style for an entire generation. Her confident attitude, sharp dialogues, and over-the-top glamour made Poo one of the most iconic characters in Bollywood history.
Jab We Met (2007)
As the bubbly and fearless Geet, Kareena Kapoor delivered a career-defining performance. Her portrayal was relatable, funny, and heartwarming—earning her widespread acclaim and awards.
Chameli (2004)
In Chameli, Kareena took on the challenging role of a street-smart sex worker. The film marked a turning point in her career, proving her talent for intense, offbeat characters.
Omkara (2006)
Kareena played the innocent and tragic Dolly Mishra in this gritty Shakespearean adaptation. Her restrained yet powerful performance added emotional depth to this intense drama.
Heroine (2012)
As a troubled film star navigating fame, relationships, and breakdowns, Kareena gave a raw and layered performance. Heroine offered a behind-the-scenes look at the cost of stardom.
3 Idiots (2009)
Even in a supporting role, Kareena left a mark as the witty and strong-willed Pia. Her chemistry with Aamir Khan and comedic timing added warmth to this blockbuster hit.
Veere Di Wedding (2018)
Playing Kalindi, a commitment-phobic woman dealing with personal dilemmas, Kareena led this female-centric film with style and maturity. It redefined friendship dramas for a new generation.
Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)
In this emotional retelling of Forrest Gump, Kareena’s role as Rupa brought vulnerability and strength. Her nuanced performance was a standout in this emotionally rich journey.