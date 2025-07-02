Live Tv
  • Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Film Journey: 8 Unforgettable Roles That Made Her a Bollywood Powerhouse

From the glamorous Poo to intense dramatic roles, Kareena Kapoor has delivered powerful performances across genres. This photo gallery showcases 8 unforgettable movies that highlight her evolution, range, and lasting impact on Bollywood.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
1/8

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kareena as Poo redefined sass and style for an entire generation. Her confident attitude, sharp dialogues, and over-the-top glamour made Poo one of the most iconic characters in Bollywood history.

2/8

Jab We Met (2007)

As the bubbly and fearless Geet, Kareena Kapoor delivered a career-defining performance. Her portrayal was relatable, funny, and heartwarming—earning her widespread acclaim and awards.

3/8

Chameli (2004)

In Chameli, Kareena took on the challenging role of a street-smart sex worker. The film marked a turning point in her career, proving her talent for intense, offbeat characters.

4/8

Omkara (2006)

Kareena played the innocent and tragic Dolly Mishra in this gritty Shakespearean adaptation. Her restrained yet powerful performance added emotional depth to this intense drama.

5/8

Heroine (2012)

As a troubled film star navigating fame, relationships, and breakdowns, Kareena gave a raw and layered performance. Heroine offered a behind-the-scenes look at the cost of stardom.

6/8

3 Idiots (2009)

Even in a supporting role, Kareena left a mark as the witty and strong-willed Pia. Her chemistry with Aamir Khan and comedic timing added warmth to this blockbuster hit.

7/8

Veere Di Wedding (2018)

Playing Kalindi, a commitment-phobic woman dealing with personal dilemmas, Kareena led this female-centric film with style and maturity. It redefined friendship dramas for a new generation.

8/8

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

In this emotional retelling of Forrest Gump, Kareena’s role as Rupa brought vulnerability and strength. Her nuanced performance was a standout in this emotionally rich journey.

