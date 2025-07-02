Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic Maternity Moments: Fearless, Fashionable & Forever Inspiring Mom-To-Bes

- Home>
Kareena Kapoor Khan redefined maternity style with her fearless choices from tailored blazers and regal capes to playful kaftans and easy printed dresses. Her confidence and effortless charm not only set trends but also inspired countless moms-to-be to embrace their bump with bold, unapologetic fashion.
Chic on the Mic: Kareena’s Power Look
At a media event, Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced maternity elegance with a sleek green blazer layered over a black top. Her pulled-back hair and confident stance with the mic prove pregnancy never dulled her star power.
Sunshine Mommy: Yellow Printed Delight
Spotted on the streets, Kareena opted for a flowy yellow ethnic dress adorned with traditional prints. Her relaxed silhouette and natural glow highlighted how she blended traditional flair with maternity comfort.
Spot On! Casual Day Out in Dots
Keeping it casual yet striking, Kareena paired a soft polka dot high-neck dress with oversized sunglasses, showing that maternity fashion can be as effortless as it is chic.
Kareena’s Monochrome Magic
Kareena rocked a black pleated dress with billowy sleeves, stepping out in flats and reflecting her easy-going vibe accessorized with sleek straight hair and mirrored sunnies.
Black & White Boldness: Bare Belly Shoot
For an intimate maternity shoot, Kareena posed in a black bralette under a classic white shirt, beautifully capturing the strength and serenity of motherhood.
Olive Elegance: One-Shoulder Drama
Draped in a stunning olive one-shoulder dress with cape detailing, Kareena paired her ensemble with bold gold jewelry and a chic clutch, a true lesson in evening maternity glam.
Orange Pop: Printed Fun for Promotions
At a event, Kareena turned heads in an orange printed shirt dress tied at the waist, balancing vibrant colors with an easy-breezy fit, reminding expecting moms to embrace cheerful patterns.