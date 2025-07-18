Keep It Fresh: DIY Hacks to Extend Produce Shelf Life
Fruits and vegetables are an essential part of one’s daily routine. They help balance a healthy diet while also keeping its looks and taste in mind. However, they can be easily spoiled if not stored properly, With a few simple tips, tricks and techniques, you can store your essentials for a very long time. This list explores a few of those said tricks and techniques below, ensuring your kitchen stays stocked with fresh, nutritious options throughout the week. from meal prepping to cutting down on waste, these storage tricks will help you make the most of every shopping spree. With the right approach, you can keep your fruits flavourful, and your kitchen waste-free for longer.
Wrap Banana Stem In Foil/ Plastic Wrap
Wrapping slows ethylene gas release from the stem, preventing overripening and extending the banana’s shelf life by several days.
Garlic Blubs Last Longer Than Peeled Garlic
Whole garlic bulbs retain their natural protective layers, reducing moisture exposure and spoilage, while peeled garlic spoils quickly when exposed.
Avoid Storing Onions With Potatoes
Onions and potatoes release moisture and gases that cause each other to sprout or rot faster when stored together.
Store Apples With Potatoes
Apples emit ethylene gas which helps slow down potato sprouting, keeping them fresh and firm for a longer time.
Store Avocados In Room Temperature Until They Are Ripe
Avocados ripen best at room temperature; refrigeration slows the process and may alter texture if stored before they are fully ripe.
Store Tomatoes In Room Temperature
Refrigeration dulls tomato flavour and alters texture; room temperature preserves natural ripening and taste for better culinary results.
Sprinkle Salt On Lemons When Stored
Salt absorbs excess moisture and prevents mold, helping lemons stay fresh, juicy, and flavourful for a longer period.
Disinfect Strawberries With White Vinegar
Vinegar kills surface bacteria and mold spores, extending strawberry shelf life without affecting taste when rinsed properly after soaking.
Wrap Lettuce In Paper Towel
Paper towels absorb excess moisture, preventing sogginess and bacterial growth, helping lettuce remain crisp and fresh longer in storage.
Store Fruits And Vegetables Away From A Stove
Heat accelerates ripening and spoilage; storing produce away from the stove maintains freshness by keeping them cool and stable.