LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger
Live TV
TRENDING |
Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks!

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks!

Few beauty industries have had as much of an impact on the world’s imagination as Korea’s. K-beauty has transformed habits worldwide, from makeup techniques that blur the boundary between effort and effortless beauty to skincare routines that feel like self-care rituals. The newest fixation? blurry lips. Diffused, soft-edged, and gently alluring, this makeup method mimics fullness without the use of filler or filters. To achieve aesthetic, blurred lips that go with everything, then try these 4 effortless steps. 

By: Last Updated: July 24, 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
1/8

Step 1: Prep the lips

Just like dry skin, dry lips also prevent us from achieving our desired look, so first gently massage your lips with a scrub and then apply a balm. Exfoliating is as important as primer for your base; it gives a smooth base to your lips.

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
2/8

Luxury Lip Scrubs

Some lip moisturizer you can keep: Dior Lip Sugar Scrub, Rs 3900; Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Smoothing Sugar Scrub, Rs 3,000.

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
3/8

Step 2: Blur the outline

To soften your lip edges and pop your center colour, use a little concealer on the outline of your lips, or you can also spread your foundation onto your lips. How is this different from lip liners? Lip liners usually highlight and define the area, but this technique erases the boundaries just enough to make everything look natural.

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
4/8

Top Concealers 2025

Some concealer you can trust: Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer, Rs 2,700; NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer, Rs 3,000

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
5/8

Step 3: Apply a drop of colour in the middle

For that soft layer and transparent look, use lip tints or moisturising lipsticks. Use natural colours, like Cherry reds, raspberry, coral, guava, and apply minimal quantity of product in the centre.

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
6/8

Creamy Lip Must-Haves

Some creamy lipsticks you can go with: Smashbox Halo Sheer To Stay Cream Cheek + Lip Tint, Rs 2,600; Givenchy Rose Perfecto Liquid Lip Balm, Rs 4,200

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
7/8

Step 4: Seal the Deal

If you are the one who eats their lipsticks and always gets tensed about colour moving. Then seal the deal with loose powder or powder blush. It’s an optional step, but it helps your lipstick to stay longer.

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

Prices mentioned are subject to change depending on the brand or retailer's website. The products listed are based on editorial choices and do not constitute medical or dermatological advice.

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery
Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks! - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?