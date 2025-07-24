Korean Beauty Secret for Fuller Lips REVEALED- Say No to Fillers With These Hacks!
Few beauty industries have had as much of an impact on the world’s imagination as Korea’s. K-beauty has transformed habits worldwide, from makeup techniques that blur the boundary between effort and effortless beauty to skincare routines that feel like self-care rituals. The newest fixation? blurry lips. Diffused, soft-edged, and gently alluring, this makeup method mimics fullness without the use of filler or filters. To achieve aesthetic, blurred lips that go with everything, then try these 4 effortless steps.
Step 1: Prep the lips
Just like dry skin, dry lips also prevent us from achieving our desired look, so first gently massage your lips with a scrub and then apply a balm. Exfoliating is as important as primer for your base; it gives a smooth base to your lips.
Luxury Lip Scrubs
Some lip moisturizer you can keep: Dior Lip Sugar Scrub, Rs 3900; Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Smoothing Sugar Scrub, Rs 3,000.
Step 2: Blur the outline
To soften your lip edges and pop your center colour, use a little concealer on the outline of your lips, or you can also spread your foundation onto your lips. How is this different from lip liners? Lip liners usually highlight and define the area, but this technique erases the boundaries just enough to make everything look natural.
Top Concealers 2025
Some concealer you can trust: Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Multi-Use Concealer, Rs 2,700; NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer, Rs 3,000
Step 3: Apply a drop of colour in the middle
For that soft layer and transparent look, use lip tints or moisturising lipsticks. Use natural colours, like Cherry reds, raspberry, coral, guava, and apply minimal quantity of product in the centre.
Creamy Lip Must-Haves
Some creamy lipsticks you can go with: Smashbox Halo Sheer To Stay Cream Cheek + Lip Tint, Rs 2,600; Givenchy Rose Perfecto Liquid Lip Balm, Rs 4,200
Step 4: Seal the Deal
If you are the one who eats their lipsticks and always gets tensed about colour moving. Then seal the deal with loose powder or powder blush. It’s an optional step, but it helps your lipstick to stay longer.
Disclaimer
Prices mentioned are subject to change depending on the brand or retailer's website. The products listed are based on editorial choices and do not constitute medical or dermatological advice.