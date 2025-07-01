Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure

Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure

Ladakh holds secrets that only the curious travelers uncover. Everyone wants to go to Ladakh but no one knows where in Ladakh. Here are some of the of the places best suited for those seeking peace, thrill and authenticity all wrapped in Ladakh stark beauty and spiritual energy.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 1, 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure - Gallery Image
1/8

Turtuk- India's Last Village Near Pakistan

Turtuk is a culturally rich balty village with apricot orchards, stone houses and warm locals. It was once part of Pakistan until 1971. Its strategic location and untouched beauty makes it both historical and picturesque.

Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure - Gallery Image
2/8

Hanle- The Stargazer's Paradise

Hanle is home to one of the world's highest astronomical observatories. With crystal clear skies and zero light pollution, its a magnet for astro photographers and night sky lovers. It is located near the Indo-China border.

Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure - Gallery Image
3/8

Umling La Pass- The Highest Motorable Road

Umling la surpasses Khardung la at over 19000 ft. It's a new age favourite for bikers and thrill-seekers who want to conquer one of the world's most extreme roads.

Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure - Gallery Image
4/8

Tso Moriri – Pangong’s Quieter Cousin

This high altitude lake offers turquoise water, migratory birds and solitude. While Pangong is crowded, Tso Moriri still retains its peaceful champ.

Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure - Gallery Image
5/8

Sumur – The Spiritual Village in Nubra Valley

Sumur is home to the sacred Samstanling monastery. It's ideal for those seeking a mix of culture, calm and unfiltered Ladakhi life. It is not far from the sand dunes of Hunder.

Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure - Gallery Image
6/8

Chushul – Battlefield Turned Peaceful Hamlet

Chushul is a quiet village offering raw beauty and restricted zone adventure. A permit is needed making it even more exclusive. It is known for the 1962 Indo-China war.

Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure - Gallery Image
7/8

Dha-Hanu – The Land of the Aryans

These twin villages are home to the Brokpa tribe, believed to be direct descendants of Alexander the Great's army. Their dressing sense and you need features feel like a step into another world.

Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure - Gallery Image
8/8

Zanskar Valley – The Frozen River Trek Destination

This valley is also hub of tracking ancient monasteries and dramatic gorges that leave you breathless. It is known for the Chadar trek on the frozen Zanskar river.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Always check travel guidelines before visiting a place.

Ladakh Trip Ideas: Hidden Places in Ladakh Full of Adventure - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?