Movies Releasing in Theatres This Week: Latest Bollywood, South Indian & Hollywood Movies You Can Watch (No OTT Streaming)

Tired of OTT scrolling? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Theaters are going to be packed with latest releases this week, July 25, 2025. Now is the time to experience big screen movies. From action-drama Bollywood movies to Marvel’s latest superhero series. Here’s a full list of Hollywood, Bollywood, and South Indian movies releasing in cinemas, not on OTT platforms.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, an American superhero film, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn, along with an epic star cast. The much-anticipated movie is directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, is set to release in cinemas on July 21, 2025.
Thalaivan Thalaivii
Thalaivan Thalaivii, family drama movie, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen. The romantic movie is directed by Pandiraj and produced under Sathya Jyothi Films. It is set to release on July 25.
Maareesan
Maareesan, comedy thriller movie, featuring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. The upcoming movie is directed by Sudheesh Sankar and produced by R.B. Choudhary, is set to premiere on July 25.
Mahavatar Narsimha
Mahavatar Narsimha, a 3D animated movie of the epic mythological tale of Lord Vishnu’s lion-man avatar, Narsimha. The animation drama is directed by Ashwin Kumar, is set to release in cinemas on July 25.
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1
Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, period action-adventure movie, starring Pawan Kalyan, Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi. The upcoming movie is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna and is all set to release on July 24.
Son of Sardaar 2
Son of Sardaar 2, a sequel to Son of Sardaar, featuring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The action-comedy movie directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja was set to release on July 25, 2025, but now it will hit the big screens on Aug 01, 2025.
Theaters Packed With Blockbuster Movies
From family dramas to much-anticipated superhero sagas, this week is packed with major big-screen movies. Which you can enjoy with your family, friends, and loved ones.
Disclaimer
Movie release dates and cast details are based on publicly available information as of July 2025. Dates and availability may vary by region.