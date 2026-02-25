LIVE TV
Epstein latest news Bhakkar checkpost blast New Zealand vs Sri Lanka India Israel relations latest viral news donald trump india Anil Ambani Epstein files IND vs ZIM Akshat Pratap Singh BSNL Champai Soren latest news dalilah law
South Indian cinema continues its strong digital run with several exciting OTT premieres across leading platforms. From big budget action dramas to feel good entertainers and intense thrillers, the last week of February and the first week of March 2026 bring a solid lineup for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada content lovers. Here is a clean and complete list of what you can stream this week.

Published: February 25, 2026 17:22:31 IST
Abar Proloy 2
Latest South OTT Releases (25 Feb, 2026 – 5 March, 2026): New Movies & Shows Streaming on JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5 & More

Abar Proloy 2

Platform: ZEE5
Release: 27 Feb 2026
A high-stakes investigation into trafficking, corruption, and organized crime.

Secret Stories: Roslin – Malayalam
Secret Stories: Roslin – Malayalam

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Release date: 27 February 2026
This Malayalam drama thriller centres on Roslin also known as Rose, a young girl troubled by recurring visions of a mysterious green eyed man.

Raghu Thatha – Tamil
Raghu Thatha – Tamil

Streaming on: ZEE5
Release date: 28 February 2026
A political satire with a social message that blends humour with an engaging storyline.

D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu –Telugu
D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu –Telugu

Streaming on: ZEE5
Release date: 27 February 2026
D/O Prasad Rao Kanabadutaledhu is a web series that follows a desperate father searching for his missing daughter while uncovering hidden secrets and betrayals along the way.

Thadayam – Tamil
.

Thadayam – Tamil

Streaming on: ZEE5
Release date: 27 February 2026
This Tamil true crime series revisits a series of shocking murders that took place along the Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh border in 1999.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

Streaming dates and platform availability may vary based on region and official announcements.

