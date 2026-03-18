Happy Navratri 2026: 35+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Images & WhatsApp Status to Share With Your Friends and Family | In Pics

Happy Navratri 2026 Wishes: Navratri is one of the most sacred Hindi festivals dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. The nine-day festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with prayers, fasting, and cultural traditions across India. Navratri 2026 is just around the corner, and if you are looking for the perfect greetings to send, here are some beautiful Navratri wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status ideas and messages to share with your loved ones.