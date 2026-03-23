Ram Navami 2026 Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance & Traditional Dishes Made on The Festival | Complete Guide

Ram Navami 2026 Traditional Recipes: Ram Navami is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, symbol of dharma, truth and righteousness. It is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, making it spiritually powerful and highly auspicious for devotees across India. In 2026, Ram Navami falls in March, with devotees observing fasts, visiting temples and performing special puja rituals. From Ram Navami 2026 date to traditional dishes, here’s everything you need to know.