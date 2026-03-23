Ram Navami 2026 Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance & Traditional Dishes Made on The Festival | Complete Guide
Ram Navami 2026 Traditional Recipes: Ram Navami is one of the most important Hindu festivals, celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, symbol of dharma, truth and righteousness. It is observed on the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, making it spiritually powerful and highly auspicious for devotees across India. In 2026, Ram Navami falls in March, with devotees observing fasts, visiting temples and performing special puja rituals. From Ram Navami 2026 date to traditional dishes, here’s everything you need to know.
When is Ram Navami 2026?
Date: 26 March 2026 (Thursday)
It is celebrated on the ninth day (Navami) of Chaitra month during Chaitra Navratri. Devotees observe fasts, visit temples, and perform Ram Janm celebrations at noon
Traditional Recipes Prepared on Ram Navami- Panakam
Made with jaggery, water, dry ginger, and black pepper. It is popular in South India as a cooling festive drink. It is offered as prasad during Ram Navami.
Kosambari Recipe
Light, healthy, and protein-rich dish. It is prepared using soaked moong dal, cucumber, and coconut. Common festive offering in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
Sabudana Khichdi Recipe
Popular vrat (fasting) food across India. It is made during fasting with tapioca pearls, peanuts, and potatoes. It is easy to digest and keeps energy levels up.
Kheer Recipe
Sweet dish made with milk, rice, sugar, and dry fruits. It is offered as prasad in many households. It symbolizes purity and celebration.
Kala Chana with Puri Recipe
Classic festive combo of spiced black chickpeas served with puri. Common prasad during Navratri and Ram Navami in North India. Filling, protein-rich, and loved as a celebratory meal.