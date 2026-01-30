LIVE TV
  Melania Trump's Documentary DISASTER: Box Office Flops & Controversies | Know More About Her Epstein And Other DIRTY Past Secrets

Melania Trump’s Documentary DISASTER: Box Office Flops & Controversies | Know More About Her Epstein And Other DIRTY Past Secrets

Melania Trump’s new documentary ‘Melania’ was meant to change her image, but it ended up flopping and reigniting old controversies. Instead of praise, the film sparked memes, trolling, and fresh criticism online. Viewers quickly shifted focus from the documentary to her past headline-making moments. Here are Melania Trump’s top 5 controversies you need to know.

Melania Trump Controversy 1- "I Really Don't Care"
Melania Trump Controversy 1- "I Really Don't Care"

She wore a jacket reading "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" during a migrant facility visit. Critics called it insensitive and poorly timed.

Melania Trump Controversy 2- Documentary Flop
Melania Trump Controversy 2- Documentary Flop

Reported low turnout and weak advance bookings in several markets. Viewers labeled it over-controlled and image-driven. Industry chatter suggested behind-the-scenes discomfort among crew.

Melania Trump Controversy 3- 2016 Speech Plagiarism Allegations
Melania Trump Controversy 3- 2016 Speech Plagiarism Allegations

Parts of her RNC speech resembled lines from Michelle Obama's earlier speech. Initial denials later shifted to acknowledgment from the campaign. A speechwriter took responsibility, but credibility took a hit.

Melania Trump Controversy 4- "Be Best" Campaign Criticism
Melania Trump Controversy 4- "Be Best" Campaign Criticism

Introduced the "Be Best" initiative focused on children and online behavior. Critics highlighted perceived contradictions with the political drama.

Melania Trump Controversy 5- Public Absence & Body-Double Rumors
Melania Trump Controversy 5- Public Absence & Body-Double Rumors

Extended absences fueled speculation and gossip cycles. Viral theories claimed the use of a body double at events. No verified evidence supported the claims.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This article is based on publicly available reports, media coverage, and online reactions at the time of writing. It is intended for informational and commentary purposes only. Views, criticisms, and opinions mentioned reflect public discourse and do not represent verified facts or the personal stance of the publisher. Box office performance and audience reactions may vary by region and over time.

