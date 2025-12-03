Naga Chaitanya vs Raj Nidimoru Net Worth: Who Is Richer? Samantha Prabhu’s Ex-Husband’s Wealth Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied to knot on December 1, 2025, at the Ling Bhairavi Temple in Isha Yoga Centre. Surrounded by family and friends, the private wedding blended tradition with spiritual simplicity, marking a new chapter in the lives of the Family Man director and the actress. Fans have now turned their attention to a burning question: between her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, and her new partner Raj Nidimoru who is actually richer?
Naga Chaitanya and Raj Nidimoru Net Worth
Let’s take a look at Naga Chaitanya and Raj Nidimoru net worth, luxury lifestyle, and more that fans are eagerly waiting for.
Raj Nidimoru & Samantha Prabhu Wedding
Samantha Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru quietly exchanged vows on December 1, 2025, in a heartfelt private ceremony. The duo chose a traditional “Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha,” a ritual rooted in yogic traditions, surrounded by close family and friends.
Samantha Prabhu & Naga Chaitanya Wedding
Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot on 6-7 October 2017. Their wedding was a grand destination affair held in Goa, celebrated over two days: the first day with traditional Hindu rituals and the second with a Christian ceremony. In 2021, the duo issued a joint statement announcing their separation after long consideration, expressing a desire to walk separate paths while maintaining respect and friendship.
Raj Nidimoru Net Worth
According to reports, Raj Nidimoru's estimated net worth ranges between Rs 83-85 crore. His $10 million earring comes from his work as a writer, director, and producer. The directing duo Raj and DK are known for their several movies, including Farzi, Stree, Guns & Gulaabs, The Family Man, and more.
Raj Nidimoru Luxury Lifestyle
Raj Nidimoru lives in an upscale high-rise in Mumbai and owns a lineup of luxury cars that mirror his success, yet, his path to this point has been defined by hard work and determination.
per film or web series. In 2022, Naga Chaitanya launched Shoyu, a chain of cloud kitchens offering pan-Asian cuisine.
Naga Chaitanya Net Worth
According to several media reports, Naga Chaitanya’s estimated whopping net worth stands for Rs 150 crore. He reportedly charges between Rs 5 and Rs 10 crore per film or web series. In 2022, Naga Chaitanya launched Shoyu, a chain of cloud kitchen offering pan-Asian cuisine.
Naga Chaitanya Luxury Lifestyle
Naga Chaitanya owns a lavish mansion in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills that was purchased for Rs 15 crore in 2021. His high-end vehicle collection includes a Ferrari F430, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class G63 AMG, and a Range Rover Autobiography. Naga Chaitanya also has an enthusiasm for superbikes, with a collection including a BMW R9T and a Triumph Thruxton R.