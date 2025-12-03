Naga Chaitanya vs Raj Nidimoru Net Worth: Who Is Richer? Samantha Prabhu’s Ex-Husband’s Wealth Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Raj Nidimoru and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied to knot on December 1, 2025, at the Ling Bhairavi Temple in Isha Yoga Centre. Surrounded by family and friends, the private wedding blended tradition with spiritual simplicity, marking a new chapter in the lives of the Family Man director and the actress. Fans have now turned their attention to a burning question: between her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, and her new partner Raj Nidimoru who is actually richer?