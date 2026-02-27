New OTT Releases (March 1-7, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video | March First Week 2026 Streaming Guide
The first week of March kicks off with a fresh wave of OTT releases bringing thrilling dramas, global series and binge-worthy entertainment straight to your screens. From gripping action dramas to mystery series, this week’s lineup promises something for every viewer. Whether you love crime thrillers, romance or international dramas, these releases make your weekend binge plans easier than ever.
OTT Releases This Week
Here are the top 5 OTT releases from March 1, 2026 to March 7, 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.
Vladimir on Netflix
It will be released on 5 March 2026. Dark comedy-drama adapted from Julia May Jonas’ novel. Follows a professor whose obsession disrupts her life.
Boyfriend on Demand on Netflix
It will be released on 6 March 2026. K-drama starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Centers on a virtual dating service and digital romance.
American Idol Season 9 New Episode on JioHotstar
It will be released on 3 March 2026. Continues the iconic music competition format. Contestants perform for judges and nationwide votes.
Subedaar on Amazon Prime Video
It will be released on 5 March 2026. Stars Anil Kapoor as a retired army subedaar fighting injustice. Tackles illegal sand mining and a father-daughter relationship.
Young Sherlock on Amazon Prime Video
It will be released on 4 March 2026. The story follows Holmes after he is framed for murder and uncovers a conspiracy.
