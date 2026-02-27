LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party Sangeetha Sornalingam afghanistan Pakistan flour shortage 2026 Aditi Bhatia canada pm Mark Carney Dausa murder ipl Abhishek Sharma Slogger Noida AI in wearables Allahabad High Court ai Open War aam aadmin party
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • New OTT Releases (March 1-7, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video | March First Week 2026 Streaming Guide

New OTT Releases (March 1-7, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video | March First Week 2026 Streaming Guide

The first week of March kicks off with a fresh wave of OTT releases bringing thrilling dramas, global series and binge-worthy entertainment straight to your screens. From gripping action dramas to mystery series, this week’s lineup promises something for every viewer. Whether you love crime thrillers, romance or international dramas, these releases make your weekend binge plans easier than ever. 

Published By: Published: February 27, 2026 17:02:24 IST
Follow us on
Google News
OTT Releases This Week
1/7
New OTT Releases (March 1-7, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video | March First Week 2026 Streaming Guide

OTT Releases This Week

Here are the top 5 OTT releases from March 1, 2026 to March 7, 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video and JioHotstar.

You Might Be Interested In
Vladimir on Netflix
2/7

Vladimir on Netflix

It will be released on 5 March 2026. Dark comedy-drama adapted from Julia May Jonas’ novel. Follows a professor whose obsession disrupts her life.

Boyfriend on Demand on Netflix
3/7

Boyfriend on Demand on Netflix

It will be released on 6 March 2026. K-drama starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. Centers on a virtual dating service and digital romance.

You Might Be Interested In
American Idol Season 9 New Episode on JioHotstar
4/7

American Idol Season 9 New Episode on JioHotstar

It will be released on 3 March 2026. Continues the iconic music competition format. Contestants perform for judges and nationwide votes.

Subedaar on Amazon Prime Video
5/7

Subedaar on Amazon Prime Video

It will be released on 5 March 2026. Stars Anil Kapoor as a retired army subedaar fighting injustice. Tackles illegal sand mining and a father-daughter relationship.

Young Sherlock on Amazon Prime Video
6/7

Young Sherlock on Amazon Prime Video

It will be released on 4 March 2026. The story follows Holmes after he is framed for murder and uncovers a conspiracy.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS