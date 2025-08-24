LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone ICE mark carney ayatollah ali khamenei disney Bollywood Stereotypes pentagon Durand Cup 2025 elon musk deepika padukone
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to kill with looks. Her confidence in styling sarees is desi and daring. Whether its casually hot or festive wear, Janhvi proves that she is undeniably hot. Here are the top 7 looks of Janhvi Kapoor in sarees which you should recreate for a special occasion.

By: Last Updated: August 24, 2025 | 12:18 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News

Navy blue saree look

Janhvi is looking like a diva who owns every frame effortlessly. She is wearing a navy blue saree with a backless blouse. Her elegance makes the look unforgettable.

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery
2/8

Red saree with heavy jewelry

This look enhances her grace and glamour. The fabric of the saree adds a sensual feel. The semi-transparent look makes it daring.

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery
3/8

Baby pink Saree

Janhvi looks very pretty in this baby pink saree with golden borders. Her floral blouse gives a feminine and refreshing vibe. Her facial expressions are playful and sexy.

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery
4/8

Skirt style saree look

The ocean blue shimmer looks striking on Janhvi's curves. The saree is eye-catching and beautiful. Janhvi looks like a fairy in this outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery
5/8

Floral green saree look

The floral green adds a soft and romantic charm to the look. She is glowing with the pastel green color. Her golden jhumkas give her a regal desi touch.

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery
6/8

Lavender net saree

This saree is the perfect combination of elegance and sensuality. Her effortless grace looks magical and unforgettable.

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery
7/8

White floral saree look

Again, Janhvi is wearing a skirt style saree. She looks mesmerizing in this look. Her look is a perfect mix of innocence and beauty.

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery
Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery
Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery
Janhvi Kapoor Hot Saree Looks That Will Leave You Breathless - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?