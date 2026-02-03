LIVE TV
Rakhi Sawant is back in the headlines and this time the controversies are wilder than ever. From Ajit Pawar’s funeral drama to court case, Rakhi’s statements have left the internet shocked and confused. Whether it’s religion, law, or global politics, Rakhi Sawant knows how to drag herself into every conversation. Here are the top 5 latest controversies/statements of Rakhi Sawant.

Nipple-Visible Bodycon at Ajit Pawar's Funeral
1/6
Rakhi Sawant Controversies: Nipple-Revealing Outfit At Ajit Pawar Funeral To Rohit Shetty Firing Reaction | Know More Details

Nipple-Visible Bodycon at Ajit Pawar's Funeral

Rakhi attended Ajit Pawar’s funeral wearing a tight bodycon outfit. The dress allegedly showed a visible nipple outline, sparking outrage.

Rohit Shetty Firing: Rakhi Sawant's Reaction
2/6

Rohit Shetty Firing: Rakhi Sawant's Reaction

Gunshots were reportedly fired outside Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence. When asked by paparazzi, Rakhi first appeared unaware of the incident. On hearing Lawrence Bishnoi’s name, she refused to comment and said she was scared.

Rakhi Sawant Ex-Husband Aadil Khan FIR
3/6

Rakhi Sawant Ex-Husband Aadil Khan FIR

Multiple FIRs were filed amid Rakhi and Aadil Khan’s public fallout. The case involved allegations, counter-allegations, and media statements. The Bombay High Court later quashed the FIRs, giving legal relief to both.

'Donald Trump Is My Real Father'- Rakhi Sawant's Controversy
4/6

'Donald Trump Is My Real Father'- Rakhi Sawant's Controversy

Rakhi claimed former US President Donald Trump is her “real father.” The statement shocked audiences and quickly went viral. She was heavily trolled for making what many called a bizarre publicity claim.

Rakhi Sawant Hijab Controversy
5/6

Rakhi Sawant Hijab Controversy

Rakhi announced her religious conversion after marriage. She began appearing in public wearing a hijab. Later contradictory statements led to backlash from multiple religious groups.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This article is based on media reports, public statements, and viral videos available in the public domain. The views and reactions mentioned are for informational purposes only and do not reflect the opinions of this publication. Readers are advised to interpret the information at their discretion.

