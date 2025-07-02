Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to skincare secrets for a radiant glow you’ll want to steal right now

- Home>
Rashmika Mandanna is not only known for her charming smile and natural beauty but also for her glowing skin. The actress swears by a simple yet effective skincare routine that keeps her skin radiant and healthy. From staying hydrated to following a CTM (cleanse, tone, moisturize) routine, Rashmika’s beauty secrets are easy to follow and perfect for everyday care. Discover her go-to skincare habits that you can easily incorporate into your own routine.
Identify Allergies
before starting any skincare routine, it's essential to identify skin allergies by patch testing products. This helps avoid irritation, breakouts, or reactions caused by specific ingredients.
Hydration
Drinking plenty of water, especially a glass to start the day, is crucial for healthy and glowing skin. Hydrating your skin keeps it plump, smooth, and healthy. Drinking enough water and using hydrating products like hyaluronic acid ensures your skin retains moisture throughout the day.
Gentle Cleansing
Using a mild cleanser twice a day to remove impurities without stripping the skin's natural oils. It removes dirt, oils, and impurities without stripping your skin's natural barrier. Choose sulfate-free products that suits your skin type to maintain balance and freshness.
Vitamin C Serum
Incorporating a Vitamin C serum to repair sun damage, boost radiance, and nourish the skin. Vitamin C brightens the skin, reduces dark spots, and fights signs of aging. Use it in the morning for antioxidant protection and a radiant, even-toned complexion.
Moisturizing
Applying moisturizer after cleansing to maintain hydration and keep the skin soft and plump.
Use a lightweight or rich moisturizer based on your skin type for smooth skin all day.
Sunscreen
Sunscreen is your skin’s best defense against premature aging, sunburn, hyperpigmentation, and skin cancer. Whether it’s sunny, cloudy, or you're indoors near windows or screens, harmful UV rays can still affect your skin. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher every morning and reapply every 2–3 hours when outdoors. It’s the most important anti-aging product you’ll ever use—don’t skip it.
Lip Care
Your lips have thinner skin and no oil glands, making them more prone to dryness, cracking, and sun damage. A good lip care routine includes gentle exfoliation and daily use of a hydrating lip balm, preferably with SPF. Look for ingredients like shea butter, beeswax, and vitamin E to lock in moisture. Healthy lips not only feel better but also enhance your entire look naturally plump and smooth.