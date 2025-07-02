Rashmika Mandanna’s go-to skincare secrets for a radiant glow you’ll want to steal right now

Rashmika Mandanna is not only known for her charming smile and natural beauty but also for her glowing skin. The actress swears by a simple yet effective skincare routine that keeps her skin radiant and healthy. From staying hydrated to following a CTM (cleanse, tone, moisturize) routine, Rashmika’s beauty secrets are easy to follow and perfect for everyday care. Discover her go-to skincare habits that you can easily incorporate into your own routine.