Remember When Nikhil Kamath Cheated Against Viswanathan Anand in Chess Match and Got Banned?
Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath has recently shared a black and white video that has gone viral, showing him having a good time with tech giant Elon Musk. The clip has captured the attention of many, sparking conversations across social media about the unexpected meetup between the fintech entrepreneur and the SpaceX and Tesla CEO. This new video reminds fans of the controversial yet fascinating journey of the Zerodha co-founder, from his infamous chess incident.
Nikhil Kamath Match With Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand
In June 2021, Nikhil Kamath participated in an online chess exhibition match against five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand to raise money for COVID-19 relief. In a stunning outcome, Kamath won the game, a result that immediately sparked outrage in the chess community.
Nikhil Kamath Cheating Controversy
Nikhil Kamath faced backlash for cheating in the online charity chess match, as fans find it hard to digest that a non-professional defeated Anand with near-perfect moves.
Nikhil Kamath's Apology After Cheating Controversy
Nikhil Kamath later admitted to cheating by using computers and taking advice from people analyzing the game. His initial apology drew further criticism for appearing to suggest Anand was aware of his misconduct.
Nikhil Kamath Banned
Following the Nikhil Kamath cheating controversy, chess.com temporarily banned his account for violating fair-play rules.