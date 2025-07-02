Live Tv
Ajith Kumar custodial death kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Sara Ali Khan’s Graceful Traditional Outfits Perfect For Any Occasions Or Events

Sara Ali Khan is known for her timeless style and love for ethnic wear. Whether it’s a casual brunch, festive celebration, or a cultural event, the actress always manages to turn heads in elegant traditional outfits. From breezy kurtas to regal lehengas, her wardrobe offers the perfect inspiration for daytime occasions. This photo gallery showcases some of her most graceful traditional looks that are both chic and event-appropriate.

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: July 2, 2025 | 3:05 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan’s Graceful Traditional Outfits Perfect For Any Occasions Or Events - Gallery Image
1/7

Bold in Burgundy

Sara Ali Khan stuns into a deep burgundy embroidered top with same pants and a flowy floral jacket. Perfect for a festive brunch or weeding functions.

Sara Ali Khan’s Graceful Traditional Outfits Perfect For Any Occasions Or Events - Gallery Image
2/7

Fresh and Floral

This lime green sharara with floral prints exudes charm and freshness, ideal for haldi or a daytime family gathering.

Sara Ali Khan’s Graceful Traditional Outfits Perfect For Any Occasions Or Events - Gallery Image
3/7

Modern Elegance

A fusion of ethnic and modern, Sara shines in this maroon outfit proving that co-ord sets can be both traditional and trendy.

Sara Ali Khan’s Graceful Traditional Outfits Perfect For Any Occasions Or Events - Gallery Image
4/7

Pastel Perfection

This soft blue floral embroidered kurti set with delicate makeup and half up hairstyle makes an effortlessly pretty look.

Sara Ali Khan’s Graceful Traditional Outfits Perfect For Any Occasions Or Events - Gallery Image
5/7

Regal in Ivory

Standing beside Ananya Pandey, Sara’s glittery ivory short kurti and pants set shines with grace, ideal for evening receptions.

Sara Ali Khan’s Graceful Traditional Outfits Perfect For Any Occasions Or Events - Gallery Image
6/7

Ethereal in Gold

Dressed in a cream and gold anarkali with intricate detailings, Sara embraces traditional roots with royal flair.

Sara Ali Khan’s Graceful Traditional Outfits Perfect For Any Occasions Or Events - Gallery Image
7/7

Blush and beauty

Sara looks like a vision in this soft pink lace outfit, paired with statement earrings and a choker perfect for elegant day events.

Sara Ali Khan’s Graceful Traditional Outfits Perfect For Any Occasions Or Events - Gallery Image

